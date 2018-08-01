This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009

In one case, prescriptions of an antidepressant rose by 512% for children under 18 over a ten-year period.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 12:05 AM
23 minutes ago 599 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4157452
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/kubicka
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/kubicka

HSE PRESCRIPTIONS FOR antidepressant and anxiety medications rose in Ireland by almost two thirds over a 10-year period, according to new statistics.

Figures seen by TheJournal.ie show that between 2009 and 2017, prescriptions for eight antidepressants available from the HSE increased by 64%.

The medications include the Select Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Fluoxetine, Citalopram, Paroxetine, Sertraline, Fluvoxamine, Escitalopram, and the  Serotonin–Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) Duloxetine, and Venlafaxine.

None of the drugs are addictive, and those who abuse them do not experience the same cravings that other drugs cause.

Some experts say the huge increase in the rate of prescriptions shows a greater willingness among Irish people to present to medical professionals about their mental health.

However, others warn that the figures show the dominance of a medicine-based approach to mental illness, and have called on the Government to make other kinds of treatment more readily available.

SSRIs

SSRIs, the most-commonly prescribed antidepressants which work by making more of the neurotransmitter serotinin available in the brain, saw the biggest increase in prescriptions over the 10-year period.

Ireland’s most common antidepressant, Escitalopram, available as Escripex and Lexapro, saw its prescription rate increase by 71% to 609,655 in 2017.

However, Sertraline, sold under the brand names Derpreger and Lustral, saw the biggest rate of increase, with a 204% rise in the number of prescriptions issued between 2009 and 2017.

That increase also included a 512% rise in the number of Sertraline prescriptions issued to children under the age of 18 over the 10-year period.

Prescriptions for Fluoxetine, better known as Prozac, rose by 34% among the general population, with a 181% rise in the number of prescriptions issued to children under 18.

However, there were falls in the number of prescriptions issued for the three other SSRIs available, including Paroxetine (18% decrease), Citalopram (6% decrease), and Fluvoxamine (1% decrease).

There were also increases in the prescription rates of less common SNRIs, which make more serotonin and norepinephrine available in the brain, between 2009 and 2017.

Venlafaxine, Ireland’s most common SNRI, sold as Efexor, saw a 48% increase in the number of prescriptions in the 10 years to 2017, when 368,891 prescriptions were issued.

Prescriptions of Duloxetine, sold as Yentreve, rose by 120% over the 10-year period, although there was a 40% decrease in the number of prescriptions of the drug issued to under 18s.

Heightened awareness

In a statement, the College of Psychiatrists in Ireland said that the figures showed a heightened awareness of mental health problems among Irish people, and suggested more people were seeking help than was historically the case.

A spokeswoman added: “It is also important to note that medication is extremely vital for some people and it’s important not to stigmatise those who need it.”

CEO of Mental Health Ireland Martin Rogan said the figures were “encouraging”, as they showed that people were willing to seek treatment for mental illness at increasing rates.

He told TheJournal.ie: “Rates of mental illness tend not to change radically over time, so it seems that more people have come forward in the last decade, as opposed to a higher rate of illness.

“This is certainly something that should be seen as encouraging, because it’s the kind of thing that people didn’t necessarily have a conversation about in the past.

“Of course, people who require mental health treatment need a range of services and a whole package of measures, not just a medicine-based one.

“But overall, I think it’s good to see that people have come forward to seek treatment at such rates in the last 10 years.”

However, the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) told TheJournal.ie that the rate of prescriptions represented the “dominance of medication” in how mental illness is treated in Ireland.

In a statement, the group said: “IACP also believes that access to counselling and psychotherapy services should be available on a universal basis to all those in need of such a service.

“One way to increase accessibility for the generality of the people in Ireland is to make the services more affordable.”

The group added the use of “evidence-based therapy” to treat mental illness should be made more readily available in Ireland through primary care services and general practice.

If you need to talk, please contact:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
86,747  73
2
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
49,619  41
3
Four-year-old Irish girl drowns in Spain
44,283  11
Fora
1
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
890  0
2
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
457  0
3
The last waterfront site in Dublin's docklands has been put on the market for €120m
414  0
The42
1
Australian golfer, 36, enters palliative care after third battle with cancer
40,573  16
2
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
38,881  28
3
The unseen hand helping Limerick overcome past failures and write their own history
27,493  8
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
17,769  7
2
Netflix defends renewing 13 Reasons Why, but Twitter is no longer here for it
6,562  3
3
Love Island is officially over, and viewers don't know how to re-join the real world
6,488  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
HIGH COURT
Thalidomide makers didn't adequately respond to 'absolute tragedy unfolding in front of them', court hears
Thalidomide makers didn't adequately respond to 'absolute tragedy unfolding in front of them', court hears
Taoiseach says he 'should have been clearer' over CervicalCheck court comments
How many mortgage holders were taken to the High Court by banks so far this year?
RUSSIA
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Pussy Riot members arrested again immediately after release for World Cup stunt
Trump claims he had 'very nasty business relationship' with Robert Mueller

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie