Wednesday 25 July, 2018
Ireland 'completely off course' on climate change targets, watchdog warns

Instead of dropping by one million tonnes, greenhouse gas emissions are in increasing by two million tonnes per year.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 6:56 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Bartlomiej Rybacki
Image: Shutterstock/Bartlomiej Rybacki

IRELAND IS SET to fall far short of achieving its 2020, 2030 and 2050 climate change targets, the state’s climate change watchdog has warned.

In a scathing annual report the Climate Change Advisory Council says Ireland is now in an “even worse position” than last year as greenhouse gas emissions increased again.

Instead of dropping by one million tonnes per year emissions are in fact increasing at a rate of two million tonnes per year, the report finds.

The council is calling for the introduction of a range of measures to help the state achieve its goal of becoming a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy by the middle of the century.

It recommends a €10 increase in the carbon tax, up to €30 a tonne, in the upcoming budget, and an increase to €80 a tonne by 2030. It also suggests raising excise duty on diesel to the same level as that on petrol.

climate-1

“We need immediate and urgent action to put us back onto a pathway to achieve transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient and sustainable economy and society,” Chair of the Council, Professor John FitzGerald, said.

‘Deeply disappointing’ 

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment described the projections as “deeply disappointing”.

He said that recent economic growth contributed significantly to the projections because of increases in emissions from the agriculture and transport sectors.

“The projected shortfall to our targets is further exacerbated by both the constrained investment capacity over the past decade due to the economic crisis, and the extremely challenging nature of the target itself,” he said.

The Government is doing everything it can to ensure that we, at an absolute minimum, meet our 2030 target.

‘Going backwards’

The report sparked a flood of reaction from opposition parties. Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on climate action, Timmy Dooley, said it is a “damning indictment” of the government’s failure to address climate change.

“It’s clear to all that climate change is real and it has consequences for us all. In a number of key areas, the Government has failed miserably,” he said.

Green Party spokesperson, David Healy, said Fianna Fáil itself isn’t without blame for the situation while adding that the council had been as direct as it could be.

“This report sends a clear message to the Government, and to Fianna Fáil who are keeping them in office, that they are failing in their duty to reduce emissions,” he said.

Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats said the government needs to “cop itself on”.

The country is going backwards on our climate targets to such an extent that you’d have to wonder if there’s anyone in charge at all.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

