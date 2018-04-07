IRELAND’S ONE MILLIONTH parkrun is happening this morning.

The free weekly 5-kilometre timed runs started in November 2012. There are now 75 parkruns and 13 junior parkruns across the country.

So far there have been almost 9,200 events in Ireland with an average of 104 runners at each run.

Parkrun Ireland country manager Matt Shields said, “The milestone of one million parkruns is a great contribution to this vision and involves people of all ages and abilities.

I look forward to the next million parkruns and the contribution we can make to a healthy Ireland.

During our #mymillionthparkrun celebrations this weekend at parkruns & Jr parkruns across the country we are asking all you to share with us what parkrun means for you. Take a selfie or a photo of something that makes parkrun special for you and tag it with #mymillionthparkrun pic.twitter.com/cOLnDLMhr7 — Fr Collins parkrun (@FCollinsParkrun) April 5, 2018 Source: Fr Collins parkrun /Twitter

Parkrun Ireland, which is supported by Healthy Ireland, is part of a global movement that spans 20 countries.

Minister of State for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne will mark the occasion at a special event at one of Ireland’s newest parkrun venues in Brickfields, Drimnagh.

Byrne said, “Promoting physical activity and getting people out and about across the country is a step that is crucial in creating a healthier Ireland and the parkrun initiative allows people of all abilities get involved.

The benefits of accessible, enjoyable and sociable physical activity can lead not only to improved physical health but also to better mental health and general wellbeing.

How can I take part in parkrun?



✅ Register for free at https://t.co/74BSrcoQ4A

✅ print barcode #dfyb

✅ Arrive at local parkrun around 9.20

✅ Listen to the briefing

✅ Walk, jog or run

✅Thank the Volunteers

✅ Scan barcode

✅ Smile 😊

✅have a ☕️ and a chat

🌳#loveparkrun pic.twitter.com/RyMukxDGIR — parkrun Ireland (@parkrunIE) April 5, 2018 Source: parkrun Ireland /Twitter

Parkrun Ireland said that since 2012 parkrun volunteers in Ireland have contributed over 173,000 hours to improving the health and happiness of their local communities across the country.