IRELAND’S ONE MILLIONTH parkrun is happening this morning.
The free weekly 5-kilometre timed runs started in November 2012. There are now 75 parkruns and 13 junior parkruns across the country.
So far there have been almost 9,200 events in Ireland with an average of 104 runners at each run.
Parkrun Ireland country manager Matt Shields said, “The milestone of one million parkruns is a great contribution to this vision and involves people of all ages and abilities.
I look forward to the next million parkruns and the contribution we can make to a healthy Ireland.
Parkrun Ireland, which is supported by Healthy Ireland, is part of a global movement that spans 20 countries.
Minister of State for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne will mark the occasion at a special event at one of Ireland’s newest parkrun venues in Brickfields, Drimnagh.
Byrne said, “Promoting physical activity and getting people out and about across the country is a step that is crucial in creating a healthier Ireland and the parkrun initiative allows people of all abilities get involved.
The benefits of accessible, enjoyable and sociable physical activity can lead not only to improved physical health but also to better mental health and general wellbeing.
Parkrun Ireland said that since 2012 parkrun volunteers in Ireland have contributed over 173,000 hours to improving the health and happiness of their local communities across the country.
COMMENTS (2)