Man (45) accused of murder of Irene White further remanded in custody

A FATHER-OF-FOUR CHARGED with murder of Irene White, who died after a stabbing at her home in Dundalk in 2005, has been further remanded in custody.

Niall Power (45) of Gyles Quay, Riverstown in Dundalk faced his second hearing when he appeared via video link before Judge Anthony Halpin at Cloverhill District Court.

A solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions told Judge Halpin that the State does not consent to bail for Power. Judge Halpin ordered him to appear again on 22 February.

Irene White (43), a separated mother-of-three, was killed in the kitchen of her Co Louth home on 6 April 2005.

Her mother, Maureen McBride, found the deceased woman lying on the kitchen floor when she called into her house at lunchtime that day.

McBride lived in a mobile home in the garden and regularly dropped into her daughter’s home.

The accused was originally charged last week, and was remanded in custody on 1 February following an appearance at Dundalk District Court.

Evidence of his arrest was given by Sergeant Mick Sheridan who had said Power had made no reply when charged with murder.

Bail in murder cases can only be considered by the High Court. A book of evidence has yet to be completed.

White died of 34 stab wounds in the kitchen of her home, the Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk, on 6 April 2005.

The case was reviewed by the garda cold case review team, and a public appeal for information about her death was made in 2016.

Power is the second man to be brought before the courts over the death of Irene White.

PHD history student Anthony Lambe, 35, from Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan was charged in January 2017 with White’s murder and was jailed for life last month after pleading guilty at the Central Criminal Court.

