This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A party is being launched today that's calling for Ireland to leave the EU

Former Irish ambassador Ray Bassett said that the benefits of Ireland’s EU membership are diminishing, especially after Brexit.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 7,177 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4220678
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Michel Barnier during a press conference at Dundalk Institute of Technology.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Michel Barnier during a press conference at Dundalk Institute of Technology.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Michel Barnier during a press conference at Dundalk Institute of Technology.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A NEW PARTY is holding a conference in Dublin today where it will host a discussion on the possible benefits there would be for Ireland if it left the EU. 

A meeting will be held afternoon at the Bonnington Hotel; a ticket sourcing website said that over 50 tickets to the event were on offer.

Among the speakers at the event is Former Irish ambassador Ray Bassett. Ahead of the event, Bassett told TheJournal.ie that although he wasn’t involved in establishing the party, that Ireland “badly needed more debate” about its EU membership.

“The balance of advantages versus disadvantages of Ireland’s EU membership changes as time goes on… but the advantages are diminishing, especially if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Policies in Europe could mean that we’re restricted on the digital companies we have here, on our corporate tax rate, etc.
I think the best deal for Ireland would be that we remain in the single market, but leave the customs union.

He said that the Irish border is the main problem for Ireland and would cause huge problems if it were to come to fruition.

“That’s probably what brought me out on this issue,” he says. “There won’t be a border along the Irish Sea, even the Labour Party doesn’t agree with that.

But the UK isn’t the one that has a plan to establish a border on  the island of Ireland – it’s the EU. 

He said that people aren’t taking the likelihood of a border reappearing on the island of Ireland seriously.

“The Polish Foreign Minister said that it could come down to a crunch between a no-deal Brexit and the Irish border, and I’m not so sure what will win out.

The State papers from 1924 showed that Cosgrave’s government thought a physical customs border would be too much of an inconvenience for the British government to maintain, and it would force them to put a border along the Irish Sea, but that obviously never happened. It’s the same thing again.

Irexit party spokesperson

The party plans to run in the European and national elections on a platform that calls for increased Irish sovereignty through Ireland exiting the EU.

Speaking on Today with Sean O’Rourke this week, the spokesperson of the Irexit Freedom Party Hermann Kelly said that Ireland had fought for years against the United Kingdom to become “a self-governing independent state”.

“In 2011, the Irish Budget was approved in the Bundestag instead of the Dáil. The country was run by the Troika, they decided the economic policy of Ireland.”

He said that there had been a valid argument for Ireland to join the EU in the 1970s because it was “like a cash cow”.

“But going forward now, Ireland is a net contributor to the EU, we give them €2.7 billion (gross) per year, the net figure is half a billion.”

He said that Ireland was paying figures like Jean Claude Juncker to write and implement many of our laws, which he said were not helpful.

When asked about whether there’s public appetite for Irexit, Bassett says that polls before the Brexit vote indicated that Remain would win by a landslide.

“But in all honesty, it’s probably very much a minority taste,” he adds.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Live traps set for 'puma' rumoured to be roaming around Cork
    54,382  36
    2
    		Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler to divorce after 25 years of marriage
    47,854  71
    3
    		Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    38,019  25
    Fora
    1
    		New rules are on the way for Airbnb hosts in Dublin to crack down on short-term lets
    1,289  0
    2
    		Galway medical device maker Novate Medical has been sold for up to $150m
    236  0
    3
    		'You'll find rumours spread during bad times. I've heard people say my business is in receivership'
    231  0
    The42
    1
    		2016 Olympic champion cyclist left paralysed after crash during training
    46,024  12
    2
    		Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner suffers torn cruciate in club game
    27,297  9
    3
    		Costly first half leaves Munster licking their wounds at Scotstoun
    26,895  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kanye's collaborated with Pornhub on a jumper line for their inaugural awards... It's The Dredge
    4,032  0
    2
    		8 times you channelled Emily from The Devil Wear Prada without even realising
    3,922  0
    3
    		The definitive ranking of each One Direction member's first X Factor audition
    3,749  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    State Pathologist Marie Cassidy to retire
    State Pathologist Marie Cassidy to retire
    Bank card details of 380,000 British Airways customers hacked
    Man and woman arrested over €1.7 million heroin seizure in Dublin
    CORK
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I canât do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final
    HOUSING
    Activists occupying vacant house in Dublin to take over another property in the city later today
    Activists occupying vacant house in Dublin to take over another property in the city later today
    Waterford activists stage 24-hour occupation of vacant property in city
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach says Trump visit will cost 'several million euro'
    Taoiseach says Trump visit will cost 'several million euro'
    Supreme Court decides not to hear challenge to 8th referendum vote, paving way for abortion legislation
    Trump likely to stop off in Ireland on his way home from Paris, says Coveney

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie