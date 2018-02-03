Man arrested in Italy after drive-by shooting attack on foreign nationals

ITALIAN POLICE SAY they have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of opening fire on foreigners from a vehicle in central Italy earlier today.
Local media reported that six people were injured, four of them seriously, in the incident in the town of Macerata, which happened at about 10am Irish time.
Police said in a tweet that “the wounded persons are of foreign nationality”.
It’s understood that the suspect had an Italian flag wrapped about his neck when apprehended, and made a fascist salute when arrested. He was allegedly found to be carrying a gun at the time.
The shots were fired from a black Alfa Romeo car.
At least one of the four people injured is understood to be in a critical condition.
Six people including “people of colour” have allegedly been injured, four of them seriously, media reported.
The attack comes a day after a Nigerian asylum-seeker was arrested in Macerata over the gruesome killing of an 18-year-old Italian woman whose dismembered body was discovered in suitcases earlier this week.
However, no official link has been made between the two incidents.
With reporting by Cianan Brennan
