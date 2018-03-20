  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I am not a fish-thrower': Rees-Mogg denies involvement in fish-throwing Brexit protest

The planned protest would reportedly see 60 MPs throw fish into the River Thames in front of Westminster.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 2:20 PM
Image: Jack Taylor
Image: Jack Taylor

CONSERVATIVE MP JACOB Rees-Mogg has denied he is involved in a protest against British Prime Minister Theresa May over her “abject betrayal” of Britain’s fishermen.

The Daily Telegraph reported this morning that Rees-Mogg will lead a 60-strong group of Eurosceptic MPs in a protest that would see them board a fishing trawler and throw fish into the River Thames outside Parliament.

The dramatic demonstration is due to take place tomorrow as MPs voice their disapproval of the Brexit transition deal which will see the European Union maintain control of British waters until the end of  2020.

Pro-Brexit campaign group Fishing for Leave said the deal is an “irrevocable surrender of Britain’s fishing for a second time”.

However the prominent Tory politician says he has no involvement with the proposed demonstration.

“I’m not throwing fish anywhere. I am not a fish-thrower,” he said on LBC radio.

“I think this has got slightly out of hand. There was a suggestion a fishing boat should go up the Thames in protest against the delay in leaving the Common Fisheries Policy, but I won’t be throwing fish anywhere.”

I have a nasty feeling that if I were to start throwing fish, they would be brought back in the wind and hit me in the face.

The proposed stunt would be reminiscent of the famous stand-off during the EU referendum campaign which saw Brexiteer boats clash with Remainer boats in the middle of London’s famous river.

The bizarre incident saw Sir Bob Geldof use a loud-speaker to heckle leave campaigner Nigel Farage. The Boomtown Rats front man labelled Farage a “fraud” and made a lewd gesture at the MEP.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

