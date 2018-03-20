'I am not a fish-thrower': Rees-Mogg denies involvement in fish-throwing Brexit protest

CONSERVATIVE MP JACOB Rees-Mogg has denied he is involved in a protest against British Prime Minister Theresa May over her “abject betrayal” of Britain’s fishermen.

The Daily Telegraph reported this morning that Rees-Mogg will lead a 60-strong group of Eurosceptic MPs in a protest that would see them board a fishing trawler and throw fish into the River Thames outside Parliament.

The dramatic demonstration is due to take place tomorrow as MPs voice their disapproval of the Brexit transition deal which will see the European Union maintain control of British waters until the end of 2020.

Pro-Brexit campaign group Fishing for Leave said the deal is an “irrevocable surrender of Britain’s fishing for a second time”.

A sickening & abject betrayal of Britain’s fishing industry & coastal communities.We’ve to be mangled again by weak appeasers that call themselves a British government.

Another British industry consigned to museum & memory when Brexit should be salvationhttps://t.co/QRnS3Sl1KS — Fishing for Leave (@fishingforleave) March 20, 2018 Source: Fishing for Leave /Twitter

However the prominent Tory politician says he has no involvement with the proposed demonstration.

“I’m not throwing fish anywhere. I am not a fish-thrower,” he said on LBC radio.

“I think this has got slightly out of hand. There was a suggestion a fishing boat should go up the Thames in protest against the delay in leaving the Common Fisheries Policy, but I won’t be throwing fish anywhere.”

I have a nasty feeling that if I were to start throwing fish, they would be brought back in the wind and hit me in the face.

The proposed stunt would be reminiscent of the famous stand-off during the EU referendum campaign which saw Brexiteer boats clash with Remainer boats in the middle of London’s famous river.

The bizarre incident saw Sir Bob Geldof use a loud-speaker to heckle leave campaigner Nigel Farage. The Boomtown Rats front man labelled Farage a “fraud” and made a lewd gesture at the MEP.