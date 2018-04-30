Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April

GARDAÍ IN ASHBOURNE are renewing their appeal to the public to help trace a 14-year-old teenager missing from Dublin.

Jamie Walsh was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin on Thursday 12 April.

He is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of slight build and with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a tracksuit with a black jacket and black and white runners.

He is known to frequent the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas of Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, or any Garda Station.