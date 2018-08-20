Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN ATHLONE are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing teenagers Janelle Quinn and Hannah Hughes.

They were reported missing to gardaí last Wednesday.

Hannah (16) is described as 5’2″, with long red hair.

When last seen she was wearing a short length peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket.

Janelle (15) is described as 5’4″, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a grey hoodie, a green jacket and white Nike runners.

Both girls are thought to be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.