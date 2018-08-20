This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 20 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin

Janelle Quinn and Hannah Hughes were reported missing to gardaí last Wednesday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 20 Aug 2018, 2:08 PM
1 hour ago 10,272 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4191181
Janelle Quinn (left) and Hannah Hughes (right)
Image: Garda Press Office
Janelle Quinn (left) and Hannah Hughes (right)
Janelle Quinn (left) and Hannah Hughes (right)
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN ATHLONE are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing teenagers Janelle Quinn and Hannah Hughes.

They were reported missing to gardaí last Wednesday.

Hannah (16) is described as 5’2″, with long red hair.

When last seen she was wearing a short length peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket.

Janelle (15) is described as 5’4″, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a grey hoodie, a green jacket and white Nike runners.

Both girls are thought to be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		British woman rescued 10 hours after falling from cruise ship in Croatia
    63,968  44
    2
    		50,000 students receive CAO offers today. Here's the points breakdown and what happens next
    55,506  6
    3
    		Journalist Gemma O'Doherty announces intention to run for presidency
    52,100  201
    Fora
    1
    		Hedging a bet or starving startups of cash? The ins and outs of 'tranched' investment
    278  0
    2
    		'This is a critical quarter': Most smaller Irish firms still don't have a plan for Brexit
    83  0
    3
    		Keywords Studios' acquisition spree continues with the £26m takeover of a UK gaming firm
    63  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Galway v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling final
    129,593  81
    2
    		Tyrone will refuse 'to participate in any media activity' with RTÉ ahead of All-Ireland final
    50,758  148
    3
    		Champs at last! Limerick end 45-year wait for All-Ireland hurling glory
    46,325  125
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why everyone's talking about To All The Boys I've Loved Before, your next Netflix must-watch
    48,785  0
    2
    		'I f*cking hate him': Colin Murphy isn't exactly Conor McGregor's biggest fan
    9,336  0
    3
    		Madonna's shared some snaps from her boujee 60th birthday bash at a Moroccan palace
    7,865  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    Man arrested for driving on Dublin's Grafton Street over legal alcohol limit
    Appeal for information after man (60s) dies after being stabbed in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Man in his 20s arrested after cash and drugs bust in Drimnagh
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families
    TOURISM
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Galway city
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie