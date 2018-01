The year started with extreme weather in the US. What caused it? A weather grenade A bomb cyclone

A winter mine An explosive blizzard

In Ireland, what was the storm called which hit the country at the start of the month? Eleanor Maud

Claudia Nicola

The diocese of Down and Connor suspended which practice in response to flu outbreaks? Dipping hands in holy water Communion

The sign of peace Offertory

This clip cost a Sinn Féin MP his job. What's his name? Barry McIlroy Barry McElduff

Barry McGinley Barry McDuff

A wrong button push warned residents of which US state a missile was heading their way? Alaska Hawaii

California New York

On the day of her funeral, Irish radio stations joined together to honour Dolores O'Riordan by playing which song? Dreams Linger

When You're Gone Zombie

A book about Donald Trump came out. What's it called? Art of the Steal Trumped

The Grand Transition Fire and Fury

The Transport Minister tabled a drink-driving bill, but what did he then do? Withdrew it Accidentally voted against it

Changed his mind and upped the limit Missed the vote

The ban on Good Friday alcohol sales was lifted. When was it instituted? 1960 1999

1927 1909