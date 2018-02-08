Gardaí release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder

Gardaí are attempting to track the movements of this van.

Gardaí are attempting to track the movements of this van.

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED images of a van that was partially burnt out following the murder of Jason Molyneux in Dublin.

The 27-year-old was shot dead at James Larkin House in a flat complex on the North Strand on the night of Tuesday 30 January.

Not long after the shooting, a white Renault Kangoo van found abandoned a short distance back from the East Link Toll Bridge in front of Fisherman’s Wharf apartments.

Garda were alerted to the presence van at about 9.48pm. It was on fire and was partially burnt out before it was extinguished by emergency services.

The scene where the van was found is a short driving distance from the shooting but on the opposite side of the River Liffey.

Now, gardaí have released images of the van that were taken by a previous owner in at attempt to jog the memory of people who may have seen it.

The van that was found partially burnt out after the shooting. Source: Garda Press Office

The registration number of the van is 10-D-126064 and gardaí are seeking any witness who observed the van on the night of the murder on 30 January or in the three weeks beforehand.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual at either of the locations mentioned above to contact them.

Investigators are also hopeful that taxi drivers or anyone with dash cam footage of either scene during or prior the murder may be able to assist them.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at Store Street Garda Station on 01-6668000 or on the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111.