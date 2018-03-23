  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jeremy Corbyn sacks shadow Northern Irish secretary for calling for another Brexit vote

The sacking has been criticised as a “Stalinist purge”.

By AFP Friday 23 Mar 2018, 10:48 PM
29 minutes ago 2,059 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3921701

Jeremy Corbyn Is Announced As Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has shown Owen Smith the exit door from the frontbench Source: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

BRITAIN’S LABOUR PARTY leader Jeremy Corbyn has sacked Owen Smith from the shadow cabinet after he called for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

“Just been sacked by @jeremycorbyn for my long held views on the damage #Brexit will do to the Good Friday Agreement & the economy of the entire UK,” Smith, who was shadow Northern Ireland minister, wrote on Twitter.

“Those views are shared by Labour members & supporters and I will continue to speak up for them, and in the interest of our country,” he added.

The move came after Smith, who had challenged Corbyn for the party’s leadership in 2016, wrote an article in The Guardian urging his party “to ask that the country has a vote on whether to accept the terms” of a final deal to leave the European Union.

The piece highlighted the divisions within the Labour Party over Brexit, which most of its MPs oppose, but which many supporters in its working-class heartlands voted for.

The party has said it is committed to delivering Brexit, but Corbyn recently called for Britain to stay in “a customs union” after it leaves the EU in March next year, contrary to the negotiating position set out by Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May.

The sacking has sent shockwaves through the party, with other senior Labour MPs critical of Corbyn.

Lord Peter Hain described it as a “Stalinist purge” while Chuka Umunna called it extraordinary and asked “what has happened to our party?”.

Corbyn has described Smith’s replacement Tony Lloyd as “committed to ensuring that peace in Northern Ireland is maintained”, and will work to get devolution “back on track”.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: Conservative MP apologises to Jeremy Corbyn for claims about his links to Cold War spies

Read: Jeremy Corbyn calls for new customs union with EU after Brexit

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'
123,753  143
2
Policeman critical after swapping himself for hostage as three die in France terrorist attack
104,764  76
3
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
102,848  109
Fora
1
Dunnes Stores is fighting to keep a large south Dublin site off the land-hoarders list
1,040  0
2
Ireland's biggest film studio has been sold to a private equity investor
202  0
3
'I think you get one chance in a country like Ireland. It's a small place'
115  0
The42
1
'The biggest f**king mistake I ever made': how a friendly with Turkey changed everything
58,374  32
2
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
29,762  48
3
'It’s an absolute honour' - Stockdale named Six Nations Player of the Championship
20,193  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Linda and Siobhán's audition tapes for The Young Offenders prove that they were made for the show
7,631  0
2
Daniel O'Donnell's fortune wasn't too badly affected by his massive spend on Room to Improve
6,559  0
3
Irish people have been sharing the worst things they've ever said in interviews and it's hilarious
5,548  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'We're not afraid of a trade war': China hits back and threatens US with tariffs
Mother arrested in US after video of infant smoking cigar goes viral online
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
COURT
Man accused of killing journalist on submarine described himself as a 'loving psychopath', court hears
Man accused of killing journalist on submarine described himself as a 'loving psychopath', court hears
Rugby rape trial jury told 'morals of any person involved are completely irrelevant'
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie