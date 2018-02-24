Conservative MP apologises to Jeremy Corbyn for claims about his links to Cold War spies

CONSERVATIVE MP BEN Bradley has apologised to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for a tweet in which he alleged Corbyn had “sold British secrets to communist spies”.

The tweet followed newspaper reports which claimed Borbyn gave information to a spy during the Cold War – claims the Labour leader has rejected as “ridiculous smears”.

Today the Labour Party said Bradley, who is Conservative Party vice chair, had apologised “unreservedly” and has agreed to make a substantial donation to charities of Corbyn’s choosing.

“I fully accept that my statement was wholly untrue and false. I accept that I caused distress and upset to Jeremy Corbyn by my untrue and false allegations, suggesting he had betrayed his country by collaborating with foreign spies,” the apology said.

“I am very sorry for publishing this untrue and false statement and I have no hesitation in offering my unreserved and unconditional apology to Jeremy Corbyn for the distress I have caused him.”

A spokesperson for Corbyn said he was pleased Bradley admitted what he said was entirely untrue.

“Following the botched smear campaign against Jeremy, this case shows we are not going to let dangerous lies go unchallenged.”

Corbyn will be splitting the donation between a homeless charity and a foodbank in Bradley’s constituency of Mansfield.