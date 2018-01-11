Home and Away actress 'has life support turned off' after tragic Christmas crash

HOME AND AWAY actress Jessica Falkholt has had her life support turned off, according to reports in Australia.

The news comes after the 29-year-old was severely injured in a St. Stephen’s Day car crash that claimed the lives of her sister and both parents.

Her three family members who died in the crash were laid to rest in New South Wales yesterday.

Sydney-born Falkholt was perhaps best known for her role as Hope Morrison in the popular Australian soap.

Home and Away paid tribute to the actress on Twitter today.

Source: Twitter/homeandaway

Following the crash two weeks ago, the broadcaster of Home and Away, Network Seven said that Falkholt would always be “part of the Home and Away family”.

Yesterday’s funeral saw her sister Annabelle (21) and parents Lars (69) and Vivian (60) laid to rest. Yahoo7 reports that Falkholt’s brother Paul Ponticello spoke at the service:

(It’s) a day that will be difficult to erase from our memory. They are together and always will be … You will always be remembered and in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace.

Australian police are investigating the crash which also claimed the life of the driver of the other car, Craig Whitall (50).