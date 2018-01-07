  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Left this world too soon': Tributes paid to young Bray footballer (12) who died yesterday

Aaron O’Kelly was recently made Player of the Year in a league-winning season for Ardmore Rovers.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 6:25 PM
2 hours ago 18,440 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3785535

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a “wonderful young man” from Bray who died yesterday.

Aaron O’Kelly was just 12-years-old, and known throughout the area as a popular young man and a talented footballer.

The youngster fell ill at home yesterday, and was later pronounced dead at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Condolences were offered by former classmates at St Cronan’s primary school in Bray, as well as his football team Ardmore Rovers, where Aaron had recently won the under-12 league picking up the Player of the Year award as goalkeeper.

Ardmore Rovers said: “Ardmore Rovers Football Club is greatly saddened by the news of the passing of one of its young footballers, Aaron O’Kelly, aged 12.

Aaron epitomised the spirit of the club and he was a very popular and friendly figure in his team.
His dad Paul, has managed Aaron’s team for several years and is a valued member of our club.
Ardmore Rovers and all its members would like to send condolences to the O’Kelly family at this very sad time.

St Cronan’s said in a Facebook post: “He was a wonderful young man who has left this world far too soon. All of our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Tributes were also paid by League of Ireland sides Bray Wanderers, Shamrock Rovers, and numerous soccer and GAA clubs.

