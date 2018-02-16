  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 16 February, 2018
Body found in Ranelagh is that of missing woman Joanne Lee

Her family had reported her missing earlier this week.

By Sean Murray Friday 16 Feb 2018, 9:41 AM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

Updated 9.41am

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN an investigation after the body of missing Dublin woman Joanne Lee was found in Ranelagh yesterday.

Her family had reported the 38-year-old’s disappearance a few days ago, and a public appeal had been launched.

She was found after gardaí were called to the house just before 4pm yesterday.

Her body was discovered inside a wardrobe.

A man in his 30s, who is believed to have been known to the woman, was taken to hospital from the scene after it’s understood he jumped from a third-floor window.

Her uncle John Curry told RTÉ News last night: “She been missing for a few days. We knew something was up, we just couldn’t put it together. We were searching… everyone.”

The office of the State Pathologist attended the scene yesterday, which was sealed off. A post-mortem is due to take place later today.

An investigation room has been set up at Donnybrook Garda Station.

Gardaí will be holding a press briefing later today at the scene later.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

