Gardaí issue appeal for teenager (16) last seen on Friday

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public to help locate a teenage girl who has not been seen since Friday.

Jodie Mulvihill is described as being 5ft 5in in height, with brown hair, with a nose piercing, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen, Jodie was wearing a black jacket, grey bottoms and white runners.

She was last seen on Main Street, Swords. It is believed Jodie may be in the Mullingar area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Ronanstown on 01 666 7700.