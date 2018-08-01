This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Second Irish person takes case to Europe on issue of child abuse in Irish schools

John Allen says, ‘The insanity lies with a dysfunctional country, not a damaged child’.

By Cliodhna Russell Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 6:15 AM
29 minutes ago 866 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4156979

A SECOND IRISH person is planning to take a case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the issue of child abuse in Irish schools.

In 2014 the ECHR found the Irish State was liable for abuse suffered by Cork woman Louise O’Keeffe during her schooldays.

Prior to that judgement, both the High Court and Supreme Court had ruled that the State was not liable for the abuse O’Keeffe suffered.

Following the ECHR ruling, the State said it would make settlement offers of up to €84,000 to people with cases similar to O’Keefe’s but only seven people have received settlements in the four years since.

The government argues that the ECHR decision applies only to people who were abused after an initial complaint was made against a teacher and no action was taken.

This has been widely criticised with survivors saying it essentially means that the second child abused by a teacher is entitled to a settlement but the first is not. O’Keeffe herself described it as “discrimination of the highest order”.

‘I am not a doormat’ 

TheJournal.ie has spoken to a number of men who were sexually abused by their teachers as children but have never received redress – John Allen who attended North Monastery CBS in Cork and Christopher Rainbow and Thomas Hogan who went to Creagh Lane National School in Limerick.

Today John Allen is sending an application to the Europe Court of Human Rights. He told TheJournal.ie, “Ireland blatantly refuses to implement Louise O Keeffe’s ruling.

“The ECHR said the State had liability but it refuses to implement it. That’s why I have to go again. Ireland is the only country that a second person has had to go to Europe on a similar issue as Louise O’Keeffe.

The insanity lies with a dysfunctional country and not a damaged child.

Earlier this month the Dáil passed a motion seeking redress for victims of child sex abuse in state-schools whose perpetrators have been convicted.

Allen added, “It is insane that a Dáil motion was passed and yet ignored. A defiance of democracy.

I carry the flag for all children who were treated so badly in school. Some of our political masters (those who voted against the Motion) need to be brought to their senses.

“I am not a doormat, I have constitutional and human rights which have been ignored.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
89,722  75
2
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
51,659  41
3
Four-year-old Irish girl drowns in Spain
45,143  11
Fora
1
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
1,059  0
2
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
491  0
3
Ireland's oldest stockbroker is being sold to Chinese investors
375  0
The42
1
Australian golfer, 36, enters palliative care after third battle with cancer
43,623  16
2
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
40,247  28
3
The unseen hand helping Limerick overcome past failures and write their own history
29,377  8
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
20,179  7
2
Netflix defends renewing 13 Reasons Why, but Twitter is no longer here for it
6,949  3
3
Love Island is officially over, and viewers don't know how to re-join the real world
6,566  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
HEALTH
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'
RUSSIA
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Pussy Riot members arrested again immediately after release for World Cup stunt
Trump claims he had 'very nasty business relationship' with Robert Mueller

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie