Child killer at large after escaping from prison in Northern Ireland

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have issued an appeal to the public following the escape of child killer John Clifford.

The 56 year-old failed to return to Maghaberry Prison on Sunday after being temporarily released for an appointment.

He was jailed in 1989 for the murder of his niece Sue Ellen, as well as other offences including indecent assaults and cruelty to children.

Inspector Paul Noble said: “We have initiated enquiries to locate John Clifford. He is described as being 1.75m tall with green eyes and fair hair.

“He is of medium build with a fresh complexion. When last seen he was wearing a black beanie style hat, heavy black coat, grey trousers and black dress shoes.

“He was last seen using a distinctive three-wheel mobility scooter bearing the registration plate EXZ4974.

“Members of the public or anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact us immediately on 101.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “The Prison Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the abscondment of John Clifford.

“At this time we are focused on returning him to custody and we would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI immediately.”

Anyone matching this description or with details about Clifford’s whereabouts is being urged to contact their nearest police station or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.