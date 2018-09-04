This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Child killer at large after escaping from prison in Northern Ireland

He was jailed in 1989 for the murder of his niece Sue Ellen and other offences.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 7,420 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4217516
John Clifford
Image: Crimestoppers
John Clifford
John Clifford
Image: Crimestoppers

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have issued an appeal to the public following the escape of child killer John Clifford.

The 56 year-old failed to return to Maghaberry Prison on Sunday after being temporarily released for an appointment.

He was jailed in 1989 for the murder of his niece Sue Ellen, as well as other offences including indecent assaults and cruelty to children.

Inspector Paul Noble said: “We have initiated enquiries to locate John Clifford. He is described as being 1.75m tall with green eyes and fair hair.

“He is of medium build with a fresh complexion. When last seen he was wearing a black beanie style hat, heavy black coat, grey trousers and black dress shoes.

“He was last seen using a distinctive three-wheel mobility scooter bearing the registration plate EXZ4974.

“Members of the public or anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact us immediately on 101.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “The Prison Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the abscondment of John Clifford.

“At this time we are focused on returning him to custody and we would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI immediately.”

Anyone matching this description or with details about Clifford’s whereabouts is being urged to contact their nearest police station or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Volunteers have restored Bray Head's huge WWII 'Eire' sign
    61,099  57
    2
    		Thousands of tents left behind at Electric Picnic campsite cleared by bulldozers
    57,760  84
    3
    		Luas driver sacked for moonlighting in his wife's taxi
    40,896  62
    Fora
    1
    		Premier Inn is opening its first Dublin city-centre hotel in this long-vacant George's Street building
    2,111  0
    2
    		'An unwanted end' – Murphy & Gunn is closing in Milltown after 50 years selling BMWs
    1,507  0
    3
    		What we know about Pat McDonagh's Clare forecourt and its fake-letter planning controversy
    1,151  0
    The42
    1
    		Martin O'Neill confirms Harry Arter to take break from international football
    35,722  61
    2
    		O'Neill defends McClean after controversial Rice tweet
    31,493  40
    3
    		Arter and Long out as O'Neill trims Ireland squad for Wales and Poland
    21,013  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rachel Allen issues statement on her son's arrest following €30,000 drug seizure
    12,956  6
    2
    		Hailey Baldwin breaks her silence on engagement to Justin Bieber...it's The Dredge
    11,540  1
    3
    		People are praising Emma Willis for taking on Roxanne Pallett in her exit interview on Celebrity Big Brother
    9,809  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children's health - study
    Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children's health - study
    'It's one less thing to worry about': HSE grants free GP service to 14,000 carers
    'I won’t ever be able to understand exactly how the HPV vaccine works. So as a parent I have to trust the experts'
    GARDAí
    Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tullamore
    Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teen
    DUBLIN
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie