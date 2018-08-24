This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Gilligan arrested at Belfast International Airport

He was boarding a flight to Spain when he was stopped.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 24 Aug 2018, 2:58 PM
52 minutes ago 13,122 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4199695
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GANGLAND CRIMINAL JOHN Gilligan has been arrested in the North.

It is understood he was arrested as he tried to board a flight from Belfast International Airport yesterday.

It is believed he was carrying over €20,000 in cash.

A statement from the UK’s National Crime Agency read: “National Crime Agency officers in Northern Ireland have today charged a man with money laundering offences.

“John Gilligan, 66, from the Dublin area, was arrested yesterday evening by Border Force officers while attempting to board a flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport.

“Officers recovered approximately 23,000 Euros in currency at the scene.

“Gilligan appeared today at Coleraine Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody until Tuesday 4 September, when he will appear before Antrim Magistrates Court.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    52,165  72
    2
    		Ryanair to charge passengers between €6 and €10 for carry on luggage
    45,738  91
    3
    		Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    39,390  40
    Fora
    1
    		'I tested my first health supplement on my family – nobody died so we said we’d keep going'
    931  0
    2
    		Here's how much Tesla made in its first year of sales in Ireland
    675  0
    3
    		Croke Park and the Digital Hub are fighting to keep prime sites off the land-hoarders list
    584  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd love to know where those 30,000 have been. Why weren’t they behind the team in the semi-final?'
    51,692  111
    2
    		'It is a defining moment. This is the first club that has paid a lot of money for a kid then allowed him to stay in Ireland'
    37,936  9
    3
    		'The club is not for sale': Liverpool owners issue statement after Abu Dhabi proposal revealed
    23,200  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Twitter is absolutely flat out celebrating the cancellation of The Big Bang Theory
    7,876  1
    2
    		Are These Daniel O'Donnell Facts True Or False?
    7,143  0
    3
    		Poll: Is it okay to pee in the shower?
    6,242  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    Varadkar says Catholic Church was 'too dominant' in Ireland in the past
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    HSE
    &quot;They weren't expecting him to survive&quot;: Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    "They weren't expecting him to survive": Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    Parents of toddler who was unresponsive for an hour given 'mixed messages' about ambulance location
    Pregnant women due this weekend in Dublin advised to leave plenty of time for journeys across city
    GARDAí
    One in five people still think crime in their local area is a serious problem
    One in five people still think crime in their local area is a serious problem
    Appeal to find man who has been missing for over two weeks
    One arrest after man dies in house fire in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Last four! Slight changes across the board as All-Ireland semi-finalists name sides
    Last four! Slight changes across the board as All-Ireland semi-finalists name sides
    Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie