John Gilligan arrested at Belfast International Airport

GANGLAND CRIMINAL JOHN Gilligan has been arrested in the North.

It is understood he was arrested as he tried to board a flight from Belfast International Airport yesterday.

It is believed he was carrying over €20,000 in cash.

A statement from the UK’s National Crime Agency read: “National Crime Agency officers in Northern Ireland have today charged a man with money laundering offences.

“John Gilligan, 66, from the Dublin area, was arrested yesterday evening by Border Force officers while attempting to board a flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport.

“Officers recovered approximately 23,000 Euros in currency at the scene.

“Gilligan appeared today at Coleraine Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody until Tuesday 4 September, when he will appear before Antrim Magistrates Court.”