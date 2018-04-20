  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes

Both victims suffered extensive burns to their faces and bodies and have required plastic surgery.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Apr 2018, 10:44 PM
43 minutes ago 3,625 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3970202
John Tomlin
Image: Met Police
John Tomlin
John Tomlin
Image: Met Police

A MAN WHO inflicted severe burns on two people after throwing a corrosive substance at them has been jailed for 16 years.

John Tomlin, aged 26, of Canning Town in the English capital, was sentenced today at the Snaresbrook Crown Court having previously pleaded guilty at the same court on 27 November 2017 to two offences of grievous bodily harm.

Today, he was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment, to run concurrently, for each offence with an additional four-year extended licence. The judge ordered that he serve at a minimum of two-thirds of the sentence before release.

The court heard how on 21 June 2017, at 9.13am on Tollgate Road, Tomlin had got into an argument with a 37-year-old man.

The argument had started on the pavement and when the man returned to his car, Tomlin approached him and threw a corrosive substance at the man through the car’s open passenger window.

A 21-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat and the majority of the liquid hit her. She began screaming and the man tried to drive away, but was blocked by parked vehicles.

As the man tried to pull out onto the road, Tomlin ran around the car and threw more of the substance through the driver’s window.

Tomlin ran alongside the car in an attempt to continue the attack and only stopped when the car outpaced him.

The driver was temporarily blinded by the liquid, but kept driving to flee Tomlin’s attack. Eventually, the car mounted a pavement and crashed a short distance away.

Injuries

The substance, which was thrown from a bottle, was so strong that it melted the victims’ skin and clothes where it struck. A subsequent examination of the car revealed that the powerful corrosive had melted through the car’s seats and dashboard.

A member of the public who found the crashed car took both victims to an east London hospital.

Both victims suffered extensive burns to their faces and bodies and required plastic surgery. They are still being treated for their injuries.

An immediate investigation was launched by Met Police detectives and Tomlin was quickly identified as the suspect.

Manhunt

Met Police launched a manhunt to find Tomlin and on 9 July 2017, he handed himself into an east London police station. He was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He later told officers that he had been living rough in Epping Forest to avoid arrest.

The next day, Tomlin was charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“This was a vicious attack, which has left two victims with substantial injuries that will stay with them for life,” Met Police detective sergeant Dion Brown said.

“I am glad Tomlin accepted his responsibility for the attack and spared his victims having to relive that terrible ordeal at court. Acid attacks can inflict terrible, disfiguring injuries and cause excruciating pain. Those who cause such injuries can expect severe consequences when they are brought to justice,” she said.

“That is why the sentence today reflects the extreme seriousness of this crime.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Swedish DJ Avicii found dead aged 28
61,951  53
2
'We are really, really devastated': Tributes paid to much loved child psychologist David Carey
59,254  31
3
Vaccines: 'Those of us from an earlier era must speak out to stop little lives being wrecked'
55,005  87
Fora
1
Debenhams kept posting million-euro losses after emerging from examinership
241  0
2
'My mother prayed to every saint in the world that I wouldn't go to art college'
198  0
3
Shannon Airport was the only major Irish hub to see a dip in passengers last year
175  0
The42
1
Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season
39,398  103
2
'When it comes to rape, I think we're still obsessed with women'
35,701  0
3
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
22,084  22
DailyEdge
1
Niall Horan got really honest about his life with OCD in a new interview
23,759  1
2
Amy Huberman has come out in support of Together For Yes - here's why that's important
9,699  8
3
Russell Crowe praised Anton Savage for his cutting takedown of David Quinn on The Tonight Show
8,626  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes
London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes
Man who sexually abused young boy after 'working his way' into home jailed for six years
Jury fails to reach verdict in case of man accused of murdering nephew’s friend with a butcher’s knife
CORK
Public appeal to find Cork teenager missing since Sunday
Public appeal to find Cork teenager missing since Sunday
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
Cork v Mayo, Dublin v Galway - Last four name sides for huge day of league action
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
HOUSING
Homeless man's life has done 'a total 180 degree turn' since he sought help after Storm Emma
Homeless man's life has done 'a total 180 degree turn' since he sought help after Storm Emma
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie