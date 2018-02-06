  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Julian Assange has 'a bad tooth, a frozen shoulder and depression' but the UK still wants to arrest him

An arrest warrant for the WikiLeaks founder was upheld in a London court.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 6:59 PM
10 hours ago 15,322 Views 51 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3837640
Assange has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for five-and-a-half years.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images
Assange has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for five-and-a-half years.
Assange has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for five-and-a-half years.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

A BRITISH JUDGE upheld an arrest warrant for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange but delayed until next week her decision on a further application by his lawyers to cancel it.

“I’m not persuaded that the warrant should be withdrawn,” judge Emma Arbuthnot told a court in London, explaining that Assange had breached his bail conditions in 2012.

But she said she would rule separately on another application from Assange’s lawyers asking her to consider whether it would be in the “public interest” to keep the warrant in place.

That ruling will be issued on 13 February 2pm.

Assange entered the embassy in June 2012 to dodge a European arrest warrant and extradition to Sweden over a 2010 probe there into rape and sexual assault allegations.

Sweden dropped its investigation last year, but British police are still seeking to arrest Assange for failing to surrender to a court after violating his bail terms during his unsuccessful battle against extradition.

Assange’s lawyer Mark Summers had argued in court last week that the warrant had “lost its purpose and its function”.

He said Assange had been living in conditions “akin to imprisonment” and his “psychological health” has deteriorated and was “in serious peril”.

“The last five-and-a-half years that he has spent may be thought to be adequate, if not severe punishment, for the actions that he took,” Summers said.

The court heard that the 46-year-old was suffering from a bad tooth, a frozen shoulder and depression.

But prosecutor Aaron Watkins earlier called Assange’s court bid “absurd”.

“The proper approach is that when a discrete, standalone offence of failing to surrender occurs, it always remains open to this court to secure the arrest,” he said.

Assange has refused to leave the embassy, claiming he fears being extradited to the United States over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret US military documents and diplomatic cables in 2010.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions last year said his arrest was a “priority”.

‘Face justice’

Assange only very rarely emerges onto the balcony of the embassy building, citing concerns for his personal safety, but he frequently takes part in media conferences and campaigns via video link.

Ecuador in December granted citizenship to the Australian-born Assange, and asked Britain to recognise him as a diplomat, in an unsuccessful attempt to provide him with immunity and usher him out of its embassy without the threat of arrest.

But London swiftly rejected the move.

“Ecuador knows that the way to resolve this issue is for Julian Assange to leave the embassy to face justice,” the British government said.

Assange has strained the patience of his hosts during his long stay.

He was publicly reprimanded for interfering in the 2016 US election after publishing emails from the campaign team of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

More recently, he drew the ire of Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno when he used Twitter to issue messages of support for Catalonia’s independence drive.

Moreno was forced to respond to complaints from the Spanish government.

Moreno, in office since 2017, said last month Assange was an “inherited problem” that had created “more than a nuisance” for his government.

“We hope to have a positive result in the short-term,” Moreno said in an interview with television networks.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Ecuador has granted Julian Assange citizenship >

Read: Assange hails ‘important victory’ after Sweden drops rape investigation >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
41,201  92
2
Murder victim was stalked by her ex-boyfriend before being stabbed 75 times in Kent carpark
33,243  68
3
Poll: Do you use milk or water to make porridge?
32,494  55
Fora
1
'Partying plays a role in business and life - you make loads of connections'
336  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
327  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
232  0
The42
1
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
37,700  65
2
Galway man wins seven marathons across seven different continents in seven days
29,813  27
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
21,156  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
16,812  2
2
RTÉ's documentary We Won The Lotto has everyone wondering what they'd do if they won
8,048  2
3
Conor McGregor got a bike with his name written on it in 24 carat gold... It's The Dredge
6,586  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Clare school bus stopped by gardaÃ­ due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Clare school bus stopped by gardaí due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Law to be changed to allow over 55s apply for job of new Garda Commissioner
Elderly man dies after Galway road crash despite efforts of passers-by
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
FRANCE
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie