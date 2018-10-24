This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murder trial halted as jurors targeted in phone scam

The trial surrounding the death of Kenneth O’Brien is due to resume today.

By Natasha Reid Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 7:41 AM
3 minutes ago 277 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4302360
Image: Shutterstock/Klever LeveL
Image: Shutterstock/Klever LeveL

A MURDER TRIAL has been adjourned at the Central Criminal Court after jurors were targeted in what’s thought to be a phone scam, where the caller claimed to be from the Courts Service.

The jurors were serving in the trial of a father-of-five, who shot his friend dead and dismembered his remains, which were later found in the Grand Canal.

The jurors had spent the first part of the day hearing the contents of Garda interviews carried out with Paul Well senior, who was denying involvement in Kenneth O’Brien’s murder.

The 50-year-old of Barnamore Park in Finglas has now admitted shooting dead his fellow Dubliner and dismembering his body. However, he has pleaded not guilty to murdering the 33-year-old at his home in Barnamore Park on 15 or 16 January, 2016.

He claims that the deceased had wanted him to murder Mr O’Brien’s partner, so that he could take their child back to Australia, where he had previously lived.

The jury heard evidence yesterday of what Mr Wells had said in half a dozen interviews, including telling Gardaí that they should go to Australia to find out why Mr O’Brien was murdered. He also said he ‘could not say’ why the deceased had transferred more than €50,000 into his account.

The 11 jurors were asked to go to their jury room while the parties arranged the next portion of interviews to be played on DVD. However, when they returned to court, they informed the judge of other developments.

The foreman said that both he and another juror had received missed calls from the same Dublin number in the space of half an hour. The other juror had also received a voicemail.

 “It was distorted,” he said. “You could just make out Courts Service.”

Mr Justice Paul McDermott sent the jury away again, later calling all 11 back to say that a preliminary investigation had indicated that the call was part of a scam.

 He called the officer, who had carried out the enquiries, Sergeant Gerard Moore.

“It appears to be a scam,” he testified, explaining that people would dial the number from which the missed call would come.

“They’re eliciting information as opposed to giving information,” he said of what would be heard on the other side.

Justice McDermott said that it appeared that it was nothing to do with the murder case and nothing to do with anything the jury had heard in court.

I hope you’re reassured by that, he said.

Yes we are, replied the foreman.

Just a coincidence, he remarked.

 Just a coincidence, agreed the judge.

He said that, in order for this investigation to be fully concluded, he would ask for the phones to be made available to a Garda, who could listen to the voicemail.

“We can resume tomorrow when the investigation is completed,” he said, adjourning the murder trial until this morning.

Sgt Martin Long had testified earlier that he was involved in interviewing the accused following his arrest on suspicion of murder.

He said that Mr Wells said that nobody else had access to his bank account and denied that Mr O’Brien had owed him any money.

He explained that he was in receipt of Jobseeker’s Benefit of €320 a week and that the most he would have in his bank account would be a few hundred euro.

The Gardaí then asked if he could tell them about the €14,500 he had withdrawn from that account that January.

 “No, I can’t,” he replied. “It’s not in my possession anyway.”

He was asked if it had anything to with the murder of Mr O’Brien.

“No,” he insisted. “I wasn’t involved in any of his activities.”

He agreed that the €52,925 that had been transferred into his account over the previous 18 months had belonged to Mr O’Brien.

“A man was murdered. A lot of his money goes into your account,” remarked the Gardaí, explaining that they needed to find out what happened.

“You’d better go to Australia then,” replied Mr Wells.

The trial continues.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A mixture of joy and sadness' for family of Gussie Shanahan as gardaí confirm 2001 remains belong to him
    68,566  10
    2
    		Poll: Would you wear a poppy on Armistice day?
    50,736  198
    3
    		As it happened: Áras race enters endgame as all six candidates take part in RTÉ Prime Time debate
    44,009  210
    Fora
    1
    		'They called me a "five-to-niner". I don't believe in work-life balance'
    478  0
    2
    		Center Parcs is planning a €10 million spa for its new Longford resort
    257  0
    3
    		A new report claims Dublin Airport needs a third terminal - but DAA is having none of it
    221  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor releases statement on 'fair and square' defeat to Nurmagomedov
    48,993  98
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    34,964  31
    3
    		Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    30,651  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The €10 moisturiser that will save your skin this winter is hiding out in health food shops
    6,910  2
    2
    		Amy Schumer hid her pregnancy announcement in a friend's Instagram story... it's The Dredge
    6,233  1
    3
    		The Podge & Rodge Show made its return last night, but what did the nation think of it?
    5,520  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crÃ¨che awarded â¬27,500
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crèche awarded €27,500
    'His dignity was taken in an absolutely savage way': Family's reaction as man sentenced to life in prison for murder
    Irish woman pleads guilty to killing fiancé David Walsh in Sydney
    GARDAí
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Man (34) appears in court charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll
    Woman (91) dies after car she was driving hits tree in supermarket car park
    DUBLIN
    Man (23) engaged in âcatfishingâ to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos
    Man (23) engaged in “catfishing” to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie