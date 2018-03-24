Man killed in single-car crash in Co Kerry in early hours of the morning

A MAN IN his 20s has died after a single-car crash to the west of Tralee in Co Kerry overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, on the R558 Tralee to Fenit road, at around 3.20am.

The two occupants of the car, both of whom were seriously injured, were treated at the scene.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, a Garda statement confirmed this morning.

The second man, also in his 20s, has been taken for treatment to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee where he remains in a serious condition.

The crash site has been sealed off and forensic tests are set to be conducted later this morning. The local Coroner has also been notified.

Both men were from the area, according to gardaÃ­.

Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact: