Man arrested over hit and run that left teenager in critical condition

A MAN HAS been arrested and questioned in connection with a hit and run that left a teenage girl in critical condition in Co Wicklow at the weekend.

A 17-year-old girl was struck by a car on Main Street in Kilcoole at around 3.50am on Saturday morning.

The car didn’t remain at the scene. The girl was taken to Beaumont Hospital in north Dublin, where her condition was described as critical.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his 40s was arrested yesterday and detained at Bray Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been released without charge and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí issued a fresh appeal for witnesses on Sunday afternoon. Gardaí can be contacted at: