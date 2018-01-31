  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 1 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A major anti-crime crackdown in Kilkenny has seen 55 people arrested over three days

Some of those arrested will appear in court tonight.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 9:44 PM
3 hours ago 14,495 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3827262
A total of 60 checkpoints were carried out by gardaií.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
A total of 60 checkpoints were carried out by gardaií.
A total of 60 checkpoints were carried out by gardaií.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

AN ANTI-CRIME crackdown in the Kilkenny area has seen 55 people arrested over the course of three days, according to gardaí.

Operation Storm began on Monday and concluded today with gardaí saying that 39 people were arrested on suspicion of criminal activity with another 16 detained on foot of warrants out for their arrest.

The intensive anti-crime operation has seen people arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences including drugs, thefts, assaults, fraud, robbery and burglaries.

Sixteen people have already been charged and are due to appear in court over the next few weeks, three will appear in court tonight.

The operation was designed to show a visible increase in gardaí on the streets with 60 checkpoints set up and 27 trainee gardaí assisting local officers and members of the Regional Armed Response Unit.

A total of 19 searches were conducted over the three days with 10 drugs seizures confirmed, three for simple possession and seven on suspicion of sale and supply.

One vehicle was also seized during the operation.

Read: The 440 kilo cocaine seizure which threatens to bring down the Kinahan cartel >

Read: ‘This was attempted murder’: Suspected arson attack on family home in Waterford >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rape trial of rugby players hears alleged victim's 'fight instinct kicked in' when third man entered room
128,457  0
2
Family share 'heartbreaking' news that the body of missing man Michael Cullen has been found
76,258  10
3
186 people have asked to surrender their dogs to Dogs Trust since Christmas
48,849  52
Fora
1
The National Broadband Plan hangs in the balance as Eir quits the project
2,103  0
2
John Delaney's furniture business has tumbled further into the red
1,104  0
3
Nearly a decade after falling apart, the property sector is crying out for graduates again
628  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
41,600  59
2
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
32,577  114
3
Les Kiss leaves Ulster by mutual consent as Jono Gibbes takes over
18,074  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Liam Payne put up an insanely cringey photo on Instagram and people are roasting him for it
8,612  3
2
9 of the most savage comebacks Kim Kardashian graced us with on social media
8,231  5
3
Dakota Johnson has explained *that* photo of her gawking at Angelina Jolie from the Golden Globes
7,050  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'
Irish Rail ordered to pay €16,000 for false imprisonment of passenger
Armed raiders pointed gun at boy's head while he had panic attack, court hears
GARDAí
A major anti-crime crackdown in Kilkenny has seen 55 people arrested over three days
A major anti-crime crackdown in Kilkenny has seen 55 people arrested over three days
11.5kg of cannabis found concealed in soft toy
North Strand shooting: Gardaí believe one gunman carried out fatal attack
DUBLIN
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
A farm in north Dublin could solve Croke Park pitch problems and attract more concerts to the venue
Learning from past mistakes, keeping motivation and making amends in 2018
CORK
Car, cash, cigarettes and alcohol seized as two questioned at illegal distillery in Cork
Car, cash, cigarettes and alcohol seized as two questioned at illegal distillery in Cork
The deadly Where's Me Jumper? tribute outside Bishop Lucey Park in Cork
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie