'This was attempted murder': Suspected arson attack on family home in Waterford

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an apparent petrol bomb attack on a house in Waterford overnight.

The incident occurred in the Ardmore Park area of Ballybeg and there was one man inside the house. He did not receive any injuries.

Local councillor John Hearne has urged anyone with information to contact him or gardaí.

He said the house was “completely gutted within a matter of minutes” and that the man inside was lucky to escape unharmed.

He said: “There are six people who live in the house, one is a six month old child and another is a girl with special needs. Luckily nobody was injured as most of the family were out at the time.

“This was an attempted murder. I’m asking anyone with information to contact the Garda or myself this attack took place a short distance from a house where children were seriously burnt in a similar attack before. I was up with the family’s at four this morning. They are terrified.”

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident.