Gangland hit stopped after two loaded handguns found in safehouse beside Hutch homes

The scene of a shooting at Liberty House in March of last year.

ELITE GARDAÍ RAIDED a flat in Dublin’s north inner city and discovered two loaded handguns – less than 100 metres from where three Hutch associates are living.

Officers raided a flat in the Liberty House area of Dublin 1 on Friday where they discovered the firearms. The homes are located beside Railway Street where a feud shooting occurred last year.

The man who lived in the flat has not been seen since the raid.

He had been living less than 100 metres from three members of the Hutch gang who are considered to be potential targets of the Kinahan cartel. Gardaí believe they have stopped a potential murder.

Members of the Drug and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) are now investigating the find. They are now trying which player in the feud was the target.

It is thought that the man wanted for questioning in relation to the raid has left Ireland and has gone to Spain – a place which has become a refuge for many criminals attempting to avoid questioning in relation to the feud.

Last year, Eddie Staunton was shot a number of times on Railway Street. He survived the incident. Staunton has connections to the Hutch family and gardaí investigated whether he was attacked as he was seen as an easy target by the Kinahan cartel.

Gardaí are on alert for the next month as the trial of Patrick Hutch resumes before the non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

Hutch (24) is accused of murdering David Byrne in the Regency Hotel in 2016 – a charge he denies.

The attack at the hotel began what would become the Kinahan/Hutch feud.

The garda press office said it was aware of the incident which happened on Friday.