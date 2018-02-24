Woman (48) killed in two car collision in Laois

A WOMAN IN her 40s has been killed in a two car crash in Laois.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at around 10pm last night. It occurred on the N80 at Ballickmoyler.

A 48-year-old woman, the driver of one of the cars died at the scene. The driver of the second car, a man in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site later this morning and the local coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.