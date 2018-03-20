  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boy whose laptop exploded has €20,000 settlement approved

A judge said the incident was “scary”.

By Ray Managh Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 7:39 PM
24 minutes ago 2,378 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3915132
File
Image: Shutterstock/Ben Romalis
File
File
Image: Shutterstock/Ben Romalis

A LEADING JUDGE has described the explosion of a laptop being used by a six-year-old boy at his mum’s dining table as scary.

“You have put the heart crossways in me,” Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke told barrister Caitriona Craddock when she outlined how Shane O’Sullivan’s laptop exploded in flames.

“That’s scary. You’re telling me that none of us are safe leaving out laptops plugged in overnight,” the judge said Tuesday.

Shane, now aged 10, sued Hewlett Packard Ireland Ltd, manufacturers of the laptop, through his mother Anne Marie O’Sullivan for up to €60,000 damages for physical and psychological injuries he suffered as a result of the explosion at their home in Castle Hill, Slane, Co Meath on October 4, 2013.

Ms Craddock told the Circuit Civil Court that Shane was using the laptop on the dining table in their kitchen when it exploded and went on fire, causing him injury mainly of a psychological nature.

“His mother threw it out onto the patio where it continued to burn,” Ms Craddock told the court. She said Shane had suffered a darting pain going up his arm at the time and afterwards became anxious about all electrical appliances.

She said he had attended Dr Seamus Kiernan, Watergate Street, Navan, four days after the incident and had been referred for an ECG which subsequently showed no major abnormalities.

Shane had been reviewed on November 18, 2013 when it was noted he had suffered post traumatic stress as a result of the event. He became very anxious and insisted on all electrical plugs being pulled out at night. Shane had become anxious about all electrical appliances and fretful about the safety of lights on Christmas trees.

Ms O’Sullivan, who appeared in court with her son, said in an affidavit that he had a further review in September 2015. Apart from nervousness of electrical appliances, lights and electronics and some minor post trauma stress he had recovered from the experience and was now participating in sports and all usual childhood activities.

Ms Craddock told the court that Hewlett Packard Ireland, which has a registered address at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin, had made a €20,000 settlement offer to Shane and she was recommending that the court accept it.

Judge Groarke, who heard Shane had become more easily startled after the incident, said he felt it was a good offer in the circumstances and approved it with costs.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
71,709  143
2
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
48,036  100
3
Student shooter dead and two injured in shooting at US high school in Maryland
47,776  81
Fora
1
Ryanair plans to buy a majority stake in a new Austrian airline founded by an F1 legend
309  0
2
'Starting a business affects your health and your family life - people don't realise that'
94  0
3
'Historic gems' like Dublin's Custom House should just be used for tourism
76  0
The42
1
'Playing against Barca and Real - I thank my lucky stars': the Irishman who took La Liga by storm
46,152  26
2
'I fear he is going to be out for quite a long time': Worrying update on Grand Slam winner Earls' injury
43,332  29
3
The Rugby Show Live: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
12,547  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Can you guess how these celebrities have ties to Ireland?
7,455  2
2
A lot of people reckon Paul Ryder was robbed of a place at the Ireland's Got Talent final
7,161  0
3
7 reasons why Irish girls shouldn't have been putty in Westlife's hands (but still were)
6,351  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner &quot;following up&quot; with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner "following up" with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
Explainer: What is Cambridge Analytica? The firm at the heart of Facebook's alleged data breach
GARDAí
Man due in court over theft of â¬12,000 from Dublin garda station
Man due in court over theft of €12,000 from Dublin garda station
Gardaí investigating McDonald's burglary after considerable damage caused to building
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
DUBLIN
National League football final to clash with Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens
National League football final to clash with Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens
Dublin City Council gives the go-ahead for Rolling Stones Croke Park gig
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
EU
UK and EU agree on Brexit 'backstop' solution for the Irish border
UK and EU agree on Brexit 'backstop' solution for the Irish border
Some fidget spinners can cause serious injuries to children - EU report
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie