  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US university agrees to pay $500m to settle Larry Nassar sex abuse claims

The deal covers about 332 victims of the gymnastics coach.

By Associated Press Thursday 17 May 2018, 7:56 AM
42 minutes ago 2,822 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4017786
Larry Nassar listens as Rachael Denhollander gives her victim impact statement.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Larry Nassar listens as Rachael Denhollander gives her victim impact statement.
Larry Nassar listens as Rachael Denhollander gives her victim impact statement.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

The deal surpasses the $100 million-plus paid by Penn State University to settle claims by at least 35 people who accused assistant American football coach Jerry Sandusky of sexual abuse, though the Nassar agreement involves far more victims.

Michigan State was accused of ignoring or dismissing complaints about Nassar, some as far back as the 1990s. The school had insisted that no one covered up assaults, although Nassar’s boss was later charged with failing to properly supervise him and committing his own sexual misconduct.

“We are truly sorry to all the survivors and their families for what they have been through, and we admire the courage it has taken to tell their stories,” said Brian Breslin, chairman of Michigan State’s governing board.

We recognise the need for change on our campus and in our community around sexual assault awareness and prevention.

It is not clear how much each victim will receive, although the money will not be divided equally. It is also unclear where the money will come from. University spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said school leaders will now work on a way to pay the bill.

Rachael Denhollander of Louisville, Kentucky, who in 2016 was the first woman to publicly identify herself as a victim, said the agreement “reflects the incredible damage which took place on MSU’s campus.” But she said she still has not seen any “meaningful reform” at the university.

Nassar treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts at his Michigan State office, building an international reputation while working at the same time for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Victims

The university and lawyers for 332 victims announced the deal after negotiating privately with the help of a mediator. Under the agreement, $425 million will be paid to current claimants and $75 million will be set aside for any future claims.

Lawyers will also be compensated out of the $500 million pool.

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment and was caught with child pornography. He is serving three prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

More than 250 women and girls gave statements in court when Nassar was sentenced in January and February. Since that time, even more accusers have stepped forward, which accounts for the larger number of people covered by the Michigan State agreement.

Nassar’s assaults were mostly committed in Michigan at his Lansing-area home, campus clinic and area gyms. But his accusers also said he molested them at a gymnastics-training ranch in Texas and at national and international competitions.

Nassar’s work far away from campus was spelled out in his employment contract with Michigan State.

News: Eaton County Larry Nassar Sentencing Victim Madison speaks in Eaton County Circuit Court. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

During the sentencing hearings, many accusers described an ultra-competitive gymnastics culture in which authority figures could not be questioned and Nassar was free to abuse young patients year after year. They said they had little choice to see doctors other than Nassar, who was renowned throughout the sport.

He counted on his charm and reputation to deflect any questions. He was so brazen that he sometimes molested patients in front of their parents, shielding the young girls with his body or a sheet. His clinic was decorated with signed photos of Olympic stars, bolstering his credentials to star-struck athletes and their families.

Olympic gold medalists Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney say they were among Nassar’s victims.

Other cases involved participants in soccer, figure skating, rowing, softball, cheerleading, wrestling, diving, dance, and track and field.

Historic 

“This historic settlement came about through the bravery of more than 300 women and girls who had the courage to stand up and refuse to be silenced,” said John Manly, the lead lawyer for the victims.

The settlement applies only to Michigan State. Lawsuits are still pending against Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and an elite gymnastics club in the Lansing-area.

Under the deal, the victims are required to withdraw their support for two bills passed by the state Senate. They would strip an immunity defense in sexual misconduct civil cases if public entities are negligent and waive minors from legal notice requirements in such lawsuits, Manly said.

Other measures that would retroactively extend the time limit to sue and expand and strengthen Michigan’s mandatory reporter law remain alive in the House.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
108,123  396
2
Brexit - UK seeking previously unthought of 'third way' around the Northern Ireland customs border impasse
44,456  84
3
Yanny or Laurel? What do you hear in the internet's latest mind-melting debate
38,920  40
Fora
1
As the makers of Bulmers struggle to sell cider, its craft beer business is booming
384  0
2
An Applegreen bigwig says blocking rivals' growth plans is just 'part of the business'
259  0
3
Harvey Norman's boss: The death of physical stores at the hands of online is 'fake news'
229  0
The42
1
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
45,163  160
2
50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground
43,712  10
3
Grand Slam winner Larmour handed first Leinster senior contract
22,754  48
DailyEdge
1
John Cena said he still wants to marry ex-fiancée Nikki Bella and her response was pretty awkward
10,178  0
2
This pro-life group tried to create a video to disparage a pro-choice LGBTQ group, but it sorta backfired
7,937  13
3
This exchange between Ryan Seacrest and Katy Perry gave American Idol viewers the creeps
7,792  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
'Stand in solidarity with us': Crowd protests in Dublin at killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli troops
Gaza killings: Sinn Féin says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
HSE
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
Cervical Check scandal: Acting HSE boss says sorry for 'confusion and alarm'
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
GARDAí
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched
Prisoner died after ingesting a package received during a visit
Gardaí believe most extremists who left Ireland to fight with Isis are either dead or missing
DUBLIN
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Restaurateur fined but avoids jail after obstructing inspection of his employment records
Deliveroo is giving all its staff shares in the company, but only a few Irish workers will benefit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie