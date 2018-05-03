  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

WATCH: Police enter shooter's hotel room after worst mass shooting in modern US history

Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on 1 October 2017.

By Associated Press Thursday 3 May 2018, 7:43 AM
1 hour ago 14,311 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3991558

Source: Associated Press/YouTube

LAS VEGAS POLICE have released footage of officers who entered gunman Stephen Paddock’s hotel suite after a mass shooting in Las Vegas last October.

Police used explosives to blast into the room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. They found him dead, with a cache of assault-style weapons and broken windows that had a view of a concert venue killing field, according to the video footage.

Hours of footage released from two officers’ body-worn cameras shows what some of the first officers uncovered when they got to the room, but didn’t provide new information about the motive for the rampage.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on 1 October when he unleashed gunfire from his Mandalay Bay suite on the crowd below, before killing himself as authorities closed in.

The videos show officers walking into the casino that was still packed with people playing slot machines — unaware that gunfire had been raining down on an outdoor concert from 32 floors up.

“You need to get everybody out of here,” an officer tells two Mandalay Bay security guards. “There’s a shooter up there. He’s killed multiple people already.”

The video shows officers methodically checking rooms on floors 29, 30 and 31 before getting to Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor. An officer says, “Breach! Breach! Breach!”, before a loud bang and a fire alarm begins to sound.

Inside, Paddock’s body is seen on his back, clad in dark trousers and a long-sleeve shirt, with a glove on his left hand. A pool of blood stains the carpet near his head as a police SWAT officer walks past.

Weapons

Officers in the videos mention the number of firearms scattered around the room, with one saying there were at least 10 high-powered weapons.

“Did he have any scoped weapons over there?,” an officer asks. “Oh yeah,” another replies.

Others talk about Paddock “blasting out the window” and point to “a whole suitcase full of loaded AK mags”, referring to ammunition magazines for an AK-47 rifle.

Officers are seen looking behind curtains, and one grabs an assault-style rifle from the ledge of a broken window.

aptopix-las-vegas-shooting-4-390x285 An undated photo of Stephen Paddock Source: Eric Paddock via AP

An officer tells others to watch where they are stepping. “I don’t know what that is, but there’s a wire there,” the officer says. He then turns toward the room’s door and says, “He put cameras up on the peepholes and all that. That’s what these wires are.”

An officer says the attacker “has an intricate camera system set up … so he knew when officers were coming down the hallway”.

The videos also show officers talking about whether there was evidence of a second shooter, and finding Paddock’s driver’s licence. Police and the FBI later said they believe the 64-year-old former accountant and high-stakes video poker player acted alone.

The footage does not show what the first officer through the door saw because he didn’t activate his body-worn camera. This disclosure by police lawyers raised questions about whether officers followed department policy.

A police spokeswoman, Carla Alston, said yesterday that no one in the agency would comment about the videos, whether the first officer followed proper procedure by not turning on his camera or whether he had been disciplined for violating policies.

The department requires officers with body cameras to activate them during calls that lead to interaction with residents, and searches.

Sued to obtain videos

The newly released videos, totalling two-and-a-half hours, are a sample of hundreds of hours of body-camera recordings and do not provide a complete view of everything police discovered when they entered Paddock’s suite.

The Associated Press and other media outlets sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports to shed light on the response by public agencies, emergency workers and hotel officials while Paddock fired for more than 10 minutes.

The police investigation is not finished, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters on Tuesday, saying he believed releasing the footage would “further traumatise a wounded community”.

“For that, we apologise,” the elected head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

What is seen on those videos in no way changes the facts that we were able to clarify for you shortly after the crime.

Lombardo referred to a preliminary police report released on 19 January that said Paddock meticulously planned the attack, researched police SWAT tactics, rented hotel rooms overlooking outdoor concerts and investigated potential targets in at least four US cities.

Police department lawyers had told a judge it would be time-consuming and costly to comply with the media outlets’ public records requests and said the materials could disclose investigative techniques.

However, the Nevada Supreme Court last week upheld a state judge’s ruling that the records must be made public. Lombardo said on Tuesday that the department would release more recordings in batches in coming weeks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
32-year-old man charged over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
52,846  0
2
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?
49,410  22
3
UK government defeated after Lords vote for powers to reject hard Irish border
39,497  53
Fora
1
After nearly two decades in Athy, Coca-Cola is shuttering its local factory
287  0
2
This global car tech developer is moving its headquarters from the UK to Ireland
240  0
3
Tesco Mobile got a slap on the wrist for months of overcharging customers on EU roaming
152  0
The42
1
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
65,698  65
2
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
35,128  123
3
Liverpool urge fans in Rome 'under no circumstances' to walk to stadium tonight
30,692  0
DailyEdge
1
Ellen introduced Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum' on her show, and it got real awkward, real fast
8,427  0
2
Graham Linehan has offered Kanye West some helpful words of advice on Twitter
5,687  1
3
Ariana Grande has given her first TV interview since the Manchester Arena attack last May
4,823  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
COURTS
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
Freddie Thompson was 'one of many fingers on the trigger' in killing of man, court told
Man stole over €14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
HEALTH
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?
GARDAí
32-year-old man charged over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
32-year-old man charged over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
Gardaí call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie