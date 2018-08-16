'Brexit won't tear us apart': Ryan Tubridy is bringing The Late Late Show to the UK

THIS YEAR MARKS Ryan Tubridy’s tenth year presenting The Late Late Show and to mark the occasion, he’s bringing the show on the road.

At the launch of RTÉ’s new season today, Tubridy announced he will do a once-off show in London with an audience of 1,000 people.

“Brexit has given us all a collective pain in our faces and we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do particularly as it’s our nearest neighbour,” he told theJournal.ie.

“And really the point of it is to go over and celebrate the ties that bind, rather than the ties that upset. So it’s about culture and music and art and entertainment and everything that has brought Britain and Ireland together.”

He hopes the show will send a message – that “Brexit won’t tear us apart because there’s too much going on between us as a people”.

- Video by Andrew Roberts