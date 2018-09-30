This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 10,000 people apply for tickets for Late Late Show London special

There are just 1,000 tickets available.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,344 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4260811
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

MORE THAN 10,000 applications have been received by RTÉ for tickets to the Late Late Show’s London special.

The news was confirmed by RTÉ, which told TheJournal.ie that the tickets will be allocated via a lottery. 

There are just 1,000 tickets available for the once-off Late Late Show special, which will take place on 12 October. 

Earlier this week, Tubridy said on his RTÉ Radio 1 show:

I don’t think I can recall the last time I presented a programme in front of so many people, especially live, from another city, on a Friday night. I’m not worried at all!
I’m just extremely proud of what’s going to happen, and I just hope we deliver on the expectations… The feedback from Irish people and related to us and so on in the UK, who are looking forward to us coming over, is just so warm and exciting.

Tubridy will also present his radio show from London on Thursday 11 October and Friday 12 October.

The plan for the Late Late Show is to celebrate the relationship between Ireland and the UK during these tough political times with Brexit looming, Tubridy said in August. Speaking to TheJournal.ie, he said:

“Really the point of it is to go over and celebrate the ties that bind, rather than the ties that upset. It’s about culture and music and art and entertainment, and everything that has brought Britain and Ireland together.”

He said it’s to say “Brexit won’t tear us apart”.

The show will focus on culture, sports, entertainment and more, and will include “the  best and the brightest of the Irish succeeding in Britain”, Tubridy said.

This year marks Tubridy’s tenth year presenting the Late Late Show.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

