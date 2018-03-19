  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Latte levy and reusable cup discounts could reduce our plastic cup waste by 250,000 a day

On average Irish adults drink four hot drinks a week, with those aged 16-24 are the biggest spenders.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 19 Mar 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,968 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3903607
Image: Shutterstock/yenphoto24
Image: Shutterstock/yenphoto24

MEASURES SUCH AS a ‘latte levy’, discounts for reusable mugs and refunds for returning plastic cups are likely to prevent a large amount of waste going to landfill in Ireland, according to new research.

The survey of over 1,000 adults in Ireland was conduced by Amárach Research and Carr Communications’ Behavioural Economics and Sciences Team

The survey of over 1,000 adults in Ireland found that although 60% support the ‘latte levy’ just 19% said they believe it would bring about a change in their own behaviour. 23% said they believed the tax would change the behaviour of others.

However, between 70 and 80% rated other measures such as discounts for using reusable mugs, as being more effective at incentivising them to use less plastic cups.

On average Irish adults drink four hot drinks a week, with those aged 16-24 are the biggest spenders. That is approximately two million plastic cups sold every day.

Behavioural nudges

The government has proposed introducing a new 15-cent levy on disposable coffee cups in a bid to incentivise people to use reusable cups instead.

According to researchers, the study indicates that if the latte levy alone was introduced, consumers would use 68,000 fewer plastic cups every day.

If it was introduced along with a suite of other measures, as many as 250,000 disposable cups could be prevented from going to landfill every day.

“This research demonstrates that while the ‘latte levy’ may have impact, it would be greatly enhanced by including other behavioural nudges too such as offering discounts to those who use reusable cups, or a refund scheme for the return of plastic cups,” said Dr. Rob Mooney, Research Director at Amárach Research.

He said it shows that how information is framed can effect decision-making and behaviour, and how people perceive the effectiveness of the policy change on them and others.

When asked how they felt about this proposed 15 cent levy; 45% of respondants said it was the right amount, 42% felt it was too much, while 13% said the levy should be higher.

The researchers also tested different ways of wording the questions to understand how that impacts on how people behave and think about issues. The study found that individuals may react to a choice in different ways depending on how it is presented to them.

“There are a wide range of biases prominent in decision making – one is how choices are framed,” said Amy Hume, Behavioural Science Consultant at Carr Communications.

“In this research we looked at what responses we might elicit simply by framing, or wording, a question or statement differently.

“We found that framing the question in a positive light increases the average response rate sometimes by as much as 20%. This suggests that when communicating key policy decisions, such as the ‘latte levy’, these framing effects are important to consider,” she added.

Poll: Should there be a ‘latte levy’ on disposable coffee cups?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I'm sickened by the D4/ mid-Atlantic/ makey-up English accent that is blighting Ireland'
172,473  249
2
Orange and yellow weather warnings remain in place as snow returns
59,165  44
3
Woman applying for PSC asked for partner's name, date of birth, and how long they'd been living together
56,847  158
Fora
1
The firm behind a major whiskey project says claims it would scar Westmeath are 'exaggerated'
311  0
2
Cyberattacks aren't just for multinationals – here's what small firms need to know
93  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Galway v Dublin, Mayo v Tyrone - Sunday football match tracker
110,765  24
2
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
67,157  38
3
Late point grabs draw for Galway against 14-man Dublin in feisty clash at Pearse Stadium
48,513  57
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are seriously annoyed about the U.S. Army's St. Patrick's Day message
15,974  9
2
Vogue Williams has just announced that she's expecting her first baby
11,574  2
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
7,993  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Post-mortem completed on man (23) who was fatally stabbed in Clare nightclub
Post-mortem completed on man (23) who was fatally stabbed in Clare nightclub
'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive
Gardaí examining CCTV footage from nightclub where man was stabbed to death
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
RUSSIA
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case
IRELAND
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie