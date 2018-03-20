Leo's on his way to visit Angela Merkel in his first visit to Berlin as Taoiseach

LEO VARADKAR IS this morning travelling to Berlin to discuss current Brexit negotiations and the future of Ireland within the EU in his first visit to the German capital as Taoiseach.

According to his department, the discussions will focus on the agenda for this week’s meeting of the European Council which include Brexit, trade and digital taxation.

Germany is Ireland’s second largest source of inward investment, third largest source of tourists, fourth largest overall trading partner, and fifth largest food export market.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Varadkar said: “I look forward to my first visit to Berlin as Taoiseach, and to congratulating the Chancellor on her re-election. We have a lot of work to do together, both bilaterally and within our shared European Union.”

The meeting also comes a day after the EU and the UK agreed that the s0-called backstop for the Irish border, agreed in December, must be made legally binding.

The backstop option would mean alignment between the north and south for customs, VAT, energy, regulations for the protection of the environment and laws governing agriculture and fisheries. Northern Ireland would also have to adhere to EU rules on State Aid and would be under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in those aforementioned areas.

The backstop agreement was known as ‘Option C’ with regard to the Northern Irish border – one of three options laid out in the Joint Report agreed by the UK and the EU in December.