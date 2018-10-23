This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 October, 2018
'An attempt at humour': Leo has 'no regrets' over tweet to Brexit supporter

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach says he rarely does British media interviews as his points get skewed.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 7:02 PM
57 minutes ago 10,781 Views 52 Comments
Image: Olivier Matthys
Image: Olivier Matthys

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has “no regrets” over getting in a Twitter spat with a user online, which some UK media outlets have dubbed as a “undiplomatic dig at Britain”.

Over the weekend, Varadkar replied to a tweet which criticised a tweet Varadkar had sent about calling for support for Ireland taking a seat on the UN Security Council.

The Twitter user hit back at the Taoiseach stating that Ireland had borrowed “millions off the UK, just to survive”. He added that Varadkar’s talk of influence was “another bad Irish joke”.

Responding, Varadkar said that Ireland has repaid IMF loans early and with interest.

“Happy to do same for UK and help them out financially in the future if they need it for some reason…,” he tweeted.

The tweet caused quite the stir in the UK, with the back and forth online getting picked up by British media outlets, including The Express newspaper and Bloomberg.

The headline in The Express read: 

Screenshot 2018-10-23 at 18.44.58

When asked did the Taoiseach send that tweet, his spokesperson said Varadkar “originates all of his own tweets” adding that the Taoiseach has “no regrets in sending that tweet”.

The government spokesperson said the tweet was “light-hearted” and “was an attempt at humour”.

The spokesperson said the Taoiseach does not do a lot of British media because his comments are often “taken up completely in the wrong way”.

“It’s just not worth it,” he added.

He added that Ireland has “got itself out of trouble at the end of the day” stating that was all the Taoiseach was pointing out, stating that no one was making any assumption about what economic or financial support the UK might need post Brexit.

