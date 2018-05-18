  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar: It's 'only a matter of time' before a woman dies after taking abortion pills unsupervised

The Taoiseach told RTÉ about why he’s voting ‘Yes’.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 18 May 2018, 10:28 AM
16 minutes ago 749 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4020189
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that if there’s a ‘No’ vote on Friday that “it’s only a matter of time” before a woman dies because of taking abortion pills unsupervised.

There’s just a week left until Ireland will vote on whether to repeal or retain the Eighth Amendment, which equates the right to life of the unborn to the right to life of the mother.

The referendum has given rise to a deeply divisive debate, with posters being ripped down, arguments over how both campaigns are funded, as well as accusations of the manipulation of figures and statistics during broadcasted debates.

Speaking on Today Sean O’Rourke today, the Taoiseach answered questions on the Eighth Amendment, including whether there would be abortion clinics in the event of a ‘Yes’ result; on the provision of abortion on mental health grounds; and on his treatment of women with crisis pregnancies while he practiced as a GP.

He said that “the case that we’re making is that the Eighth Amendment has failed” and that “we thought that it would save lives, that it would stop abortion – but it hasn’t”.

Varadkar added it was only a matter of time before someone died after taking an abortion pill at home unsupervised.

Let’s not wait for this to happen. There’s only a matter of time before someone haemorrhages or bleeds out after taking one of these pills unsupervised.

It’s currently estimated that around three Irish women take abortion pills everyday.

He said that there wouldn’t be abortion clinics in Ireland, but that hospitals would apply for licenses to carry out the procedures.

There will be a licensing regime so really only hospitals will carry out surgical procedures. There’s no provision for abortion clinics in the draft legislation.

He said that the plan is “to limit the number of surgical abortions” adding that because women have to travel to the UK for abortions at the moment, that they are having terminations at later stages in the pregnancy, meaning they can’t have a medical abortion (or take an abortion pill).

Today with Sean O’Rourke said they would be speaking to the ‘No’ side on Monday.

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
An Taisce lodges complaint over huge 'No' sign placed on Benbulben by pro-life group
143,445  425
2
Gardaí believe body found in Lucan is that of missing 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel
132,772  4
3
'You're a f***ing b****cks, Eamon' - John Waters storms off Dunphy's podcast
122,221  114
Fora
1
Losses at Irish-founded media firm Storyful have reached over €15m
588  0
2
‘It literally just happened – I never planned this, I never had a business plan in place’
166  0
3
JustEat is quietly switching up its playbook... it's now hiring delivery drivers
127  0
The42
1
'We probably won't get home until 2.30 in the morning. And all our lads work'
36,965  7
2
Dublin All-Ireland winner sounded out over interest in role as interim co-manager of Offaly footballers
28,223  5
3
'I just went for it' - Sam Bennett on becoming the first Irishman in 30 years to win two Grand Tour stages
23,381  33
DailyEdge
1
Former Sydney Rose Brianna Parkins is winning praise for her story about meeting a No voter in a nightclub
8,429  0
2
People have been having fun with the giant No sign erected on a mountain in Sligo
7,672  7
3
Sandra Bullock urged Ellen DeGeneres to treat herself to a penis facial...as you do
4,933  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
HSE
Government looks at bringing in mandatory open disclosure in serious cases
Government looks at bringing in mandatory open disclosure in serious cases
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
Cervical Check scandal: Acting HSE boss says sorry for 'confusion and alarm'
GARDAí
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Gardaí help police in Spain seize €3.4 million worth of cannabis destined for Ireland
Gardaí seize cannabis worth €100k after spotting men exchanging rucksacks in Dublin
DUBLIN
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Restaurateur fined but avoids jail after obstructing inspection of his employment records

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie