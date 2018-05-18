Leo Varadkar: It's 'only a matter of time' before a woman dies after taking abortion pills unsupervised

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that if there’s a ‘No’ vote on Friday that “it’s only a matter of time” before a woman dies because of taking abortion pills unsupervised.

There’s just a week left until Ireland will vote on whether to repeal or retain the Eighth Amendment, which equates the right to life of the unborn to the right to life of the mother.

The referendum has given rise to a deeply divisive debate, with posters being ripped down, arguments over how both campaigns are funded, as well as accusations of the manipulation of figures and statistics during broadcasted debates.

Speaking on Today Sean O’Rourke today, the Taoiseach answered questions on the Eighth Amendment, including whether there would be abortion clinics in the event of a ‘Yes’ result; on the provision of abortion on mental health grounds; and on his treatment of women with crisis pregnancies while he practiced as a GP.

He said that “the case that we’re making is that the Eighth Amendment has failed” and that “we thought that it would save lives, that it would stop abortion – but it hasn’t”.

Varadkar added it was only a matter of time before someone died after taking an abortion pill at home unsupervised.

Let’s not wait for this to happen. There’s only a matter of time before someone haemorrhages or bleeds out after taking one of these pills unsupervised.

It’s currently estimated that around three Irish women take abortion pills everyday.

He said that there wouldn’t be abortion clinics in Ireland, but that hospitals would apply for licenses to carry out the procedures.

There will be a licensing regime so really only hospitals will carry out surgical procedures. There’s no provision for abortion clinics in the draft legislation.

He said that the plan is “to limit the number of surgical abortions” adding that because women have to travel to the UK for abortions at the moment, that they are having terminations at later stages in the pregnancy, meaning they can’t have a medical abortion (or take an abortion pill).

Today with Sean O’Rourke said they would be speaking to the ‘No’ side on Monday.

More to follow…