Lidl recalls batches of chocolate eggs, Ikea recalls marshmallows

Source: FSAI

LIDL IRELAND IS recalling a batch of chocolate eggs due to health and safety concerns.

The discount supermarket is recalling batches of its Favorina Dip Eggs, as the labels and ingredient lists are not in English.

The product contains milk as an ingredient and may also contain cereals containing gluten, egg, peanut, soya and nuts.

The batch being recalled has a best before date of 30.07.2018; the batch code is L1506A7LP; and the pack size is 144g (4 x 36g).

Ikea Ireland are also recalling its GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING marshmallows because mice were found at its production unit.

Customers who bought the 100g bags with best-before dates between 23 October 2018 and 26 January 2019 are urged to return it for a full refund.

The best before date is stamped at the back of the packaging, and no receipt is required to return the product, the company said.

We see this recall as a necessary step to live up to our high-quality food safety standards and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

For more information, people are advised to contact Ikea’s exchange and returns department on (01) 541 3302.