  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lidl recalls batches of chocolate eggs, Ikea recalls marshmallows

Ikea are recalling packets of marshmallows because mice were found at the product’s production site.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 23 Feb 2018, 9:47 PM
6 hours ago 11,576 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3869296

Easter eggs Source: FSAI

LIDL IRELAND IS recalling a batch of chocolate eggs due to health and safety concerns.

The discount supermarket is recalling batches of its Favorina Dip Eggs, as the labels and ingredient lists are not in English.

The product contains milk as an ingredient and may also contain cereals containing gluten, egg, peanut, soya and nuts.

The batch being recalled has a best before date of 30.07.2018; the batch code is L1506A7LP; and the pack size is 144g (4 x 36g).

Marshmallows

Ikea Ireland are also recalling its GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING marshmallows because mice were found at its production unit.

Customers who bought the 100g bags with best-before dates between 23 October 2018 and 26 January 2019 are urged to return it for a full refund.

The best before date is stamped at the back of the packaging, and no receipt is required to return the product, the company said.

We see this recall as a necessary step to live up to our high-quality food safety standards and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

For more information, people are advised to contact Ikea’s exchange and returns department on (01) 541 3302.

Read: Aldi has recalled two batches of its white bloomer bread because there may be ‘wire pieces’ in them

Read: Quorn tikka masala recalled due to presence of rubber pieces

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Doctor says 'paralytically, unconsciously drunk' teens at West Cork disco could have died
72,194  68
2
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
65,606  136
3
Met Éireann warns that 'exceptionally cold' weather is on the way
62,677  66
Fora
1
All the publicans in this Cork town plan to keep the shutters down on Good Friday
204  0
2
'Catering isn't a bed of roses. There's a lot of swearing and sometimes pans are thrown at you'
182  0
3
Ulster Bank plans to offload a third of its mortgages
163  0
The42
1
Munster close the gap on Glasgow but impressive win in Cork comes at a cost
28,152  14
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,065  19
3
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
20,593  72
DailyEdge.ie
1
Holly Willoughby said that 'time's up' for the Time's Up campaign after witnessing the behaviour of paparazzi at the Brits
19,788  3
2
Last night's extremely heartwarming episode of The Young Offenders had viewers in tears
7,981  5
3
The man who played Smith in Sex and the City said he is on 'Team Sarah' in the Kim Cattrall feud ...it's The Dredge
7,334  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
An 'exceptionally drunk burglar' fell asleep in the kitchen of a house he was raiding
An 'exceptionally drunk burglar' fell asleep in the kitchen of a house he was raiding
Andy Moran returns as Mayo make four changes for Dublin showdown in Castlebar
People are hanging sheet music on Waltons' shutters after its closure on Monday
CORK
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
Doctor says 'paralytically, unconsciously drunk' teens at West Cork disco could have died
Cork footballers hand debut to goalkeeper for top-of-the-table clash
IRELAND
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
Irish cities among worst affected in Europe, say flooding predictions
OPINION
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
How arming teachers would increase the risk of school shootings, not prevent them
'Walls to stop immigrants would have made my own existence impossible'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie