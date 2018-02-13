Quorn tikka masala recalled due to presence of rubber pieces

A BATCH OF Quorn Tikka Masala has been recalled due to the presence of rubber.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland released the recall notice today, saying thatÂ Quorn Foods is recalling the above batches of its chilled Tikka Masala with Basmati Rice due to contamination with pieces of flexible rubber.

The batch code on the affected products has the use-by dates of 01 Mar 2018, 02 Mar 2018 and 03 Mar 2018.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that sold the implicated batches.