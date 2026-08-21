Brendan Gleeson
Limerick

Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in Limerick city

The body of a woman in her 30s was discovered this morning by gardaí at Lower Cecil Street.
12.38pm, 21 Aug 2026
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GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of the body of a woman in Limerick city centre this morning.

The woman’s body was discovered by gardaí who were called to an apartment block, at Lower Cecil Street, around 7.30am this morning.

The body remains at the scene inside the apartment block.

It is understood the woman was in her 30s.

Gardaí have sealed off the building and are awaiting a garda forensic unit to examine the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman in an apartment on Cecil Street, Limerick City this morning, Friday 21 August 2026.”

“The body of this person remains at the scene. The scene is currently held for technical examination.”

“Enquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time,” added the garda spokesman.

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