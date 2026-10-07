‘Kind and gracious’: Tributes paid to Niamh O'Brien, Irish dancer and wife of Michael Flatley

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE being finalised for Lord of the Dance star Niamh O’Brien following her death earlier this week at the age of 52.

A death notice on RIP.ie states that O’Brien died peacefully at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin on Monday.

The Kilbride, Co Meath native, who was married to Irish dancing star Michael Flatley, was “surrounded by her loving family” when she died.

She had a long-standing lung condition which had deteriorated over the past 12 months.

The notice states that Niamh will be “hugely missed” by her husband Michael and son Michael St James, her parents Monica and Tommy, sisters Derval and Aoibheann, her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends from school, college and the dancing world.

Funeral arrangements are “to follow”.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to be paid to Niamh, who began Irish dancing as a young child.

She went on to play the lead role of Saoirse in Lord of the Dance and also performed in Riverdance, Celtic Tiger and Feet of Flames.

A post on the official Riverdance Facebook page said Niamh had been part of its story from the very beginning at Eurovision in 1994.

“Her contribution to Riverdance and the Irish dance community will never be forgotten.

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“Our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers are with Michael, Michael St. James, Monica, Tommy, Derval, Aoibheann, and all of the O’Brien and Flatley families.

“May Niamh’s beautiful soul rest in peace.”

Irish Dancing magazine described Niamh as a “beautiful Irish dancer, performer, wife, mother and much-loved member of the Irish dance community”.

It said she leaves behind a legacy that “reaches far beyond the stage”.

“We remember Niamh and celebrate her life.”

Professional dancers who performed alongside Niamh have also paid tribute, describing her as a “dote” who was exceptionally kind and generous, while also remembering her talent as an Irish dancer.

Niamh reached considerable heights in the dancing world, placing fourth at the World Irish Dancing Championships when she was just 17.

She has also been remembered by Breakthrough Cancer Research, which got to know her through its “long friendship” with her husband Michael.

“She joined Michael and their son, Michael St James, at many special occasions and events, and we will remember her with enormous warmth and affection.

“Niamh was a wonderfully kind and gracious person, and it was always a pleasure to spend time in her company. Above all, the love she had for Michael and Michael St James was so clear to anyone who knew them as a family.

“Our hearts go out to Michael and Michael St James as they face this devastating loss, and to Niamh’s wider family and friends.”