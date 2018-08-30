The Lidl destroyed during Storm Emma is reopening today

THE LIDL SUPERMARKET that was destroyed by damage done to it during Storm Emma in March is set to reopen on the same site today.

Substantial damage was caused to the Fortunestown Lane store in Tallaght using a digger, and dramatic footage shared on social media showed it unfold.

A number of garda units were deployed to the premises on 2 March following reports of burglary and thefts of vehicles in the area.

Subsequently, eight men between the ages of 24 and 47 were charged with various offences including theft, burglary and trespassing.

In the wake of the damage caused, staff at the store were redeployed to other Lidl stores in the west Dublin area while work was carried out to rebuild the supermarket. They have returned to the store, alongside a number of new recruits.

Lidl had actually been planning to upgrade the store prior to the storm. In February 2017, Lidl had applied to South Dublin County Council for planning permission for the redevelopment the store.

The application proposed the demolition of the existing single-storey building in order to make way for the construction of a two-storey mono-pitch licenced food store.

A CGI image of the new store. Source: Lidl

In a statement announcing the reopening last month, Lidl said the rebuilt store would be “new and improved”.

“Floor space in the store has increased from 997m2 to 1698m2 and customer car parking facilities have almost doubled and will include a number of electric vehicle charging points,” it said.

This month, thieves were responsible for stealing a large amount of copper from the new store, but this has not affected the planned reopening date of today.

