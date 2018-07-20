Lidl store that was destroyed during Storm Emma to reopen next month

A computer generated image of the new Fortunestown store

LIDL HAS ANNOUNCED that it will reopen its Fortunestown Lane store in Tallaght by the end of August after the building suffered severe damage during Storm Emma in March.

The staff that were redeployed to other stores in the west Dublin area following the incident will return to work there on 30 August.

A number of garda units were deployed to the premises on 2 March following reports of burglary and thefts of vehicles in the Fortunestown Lane area of Tallaght.

Substantial damage was caused to the supermarket and further damage to another premises nearby.

Eight men between the ages of 24 and 47 have been charged with various offences including theft, burglary and trespassing, arising from the incident.

The supermarket at Fortunestown Lane Tallaght was looted and bulldozed with a digger Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rollingnews

In a statement released today, Lidl confirmed that the Fortunestown Lane store will be “new and improved”.

“The store will incorporate features such as heat recovery, LED lighting, sensor controlled exterior sun blinds to reduce unwanted heat from the sun, and high insulation external cladding.”

The retailer also said that floor space in the store had increased and the number of car parking facilities had almost doubled.

Previous plans

In February 2017, Lidl had applied to South Dublin County Council for planning permission for the redevelopment the store.

The application proposed the demolition of the existing single-storey building in order to make way for the construction of a two-storey mono-pitch licenced food store.

It also proposed the redevelopment and extension of the existing car park to provide an extra 145 car parking spaces.

