Negotiations between RTÉ and Katie Taylor fight promoters in critical 48-hour period

DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RTÉ and organisers about the broadcast rights for Katie Taylor’s Croke Park homecoming have entered a crucial 48-hour period, The 42FM revealed today.



The 42FM, a podcast from The Journal and The 42, learned that negotiations between RTÉ, Aiken Promotions, Matchroom Boxing and Dazn which began earlier this summer are now at crunch-point.

Taylor faces Flora Pili for the undisputed super-lightweight world title on 5 September at a sold-out Croke Park in a mega event organised by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Aiken.

Sports streaming service Dazn holds exclusive rights to Hearn-promoted fights and will be responsible for the fight-night production in Dublin in less than three weeks’ time.

As it stands, only subscribers to the platform will be able to view the contest. A subscription to the Dazn platform currently costs between €15.99 and €24.99 per month.

The next 48 hours of discussions are critical if a deal is to be struck to widen the audience, according to sources. RTÉ’s commercial arm will require time to sell the advertising needed to offset the fees for licensing the rights from Dazn.

The 42FM understands that there was a significant difference between the various parties in initial conversations around the licensing fee. A more realistic proposition is now under review, but the timeframe for making it possible is extremely tight.

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Dazn and Matchroom have hosted many of their recent events in Saudi Arabia.

RTÉ Sport’s initial budget for 2026 did not include the possibility of a Taylor fight in Croke Park. However, speaking to Off the Ball on 1 July, RTÉ head of sport Declan McBennett said the national broadcaster was “thinking about” pursuing rights to broadcast the fight.

“We’ve had initial discussions, and the truth is they are likely to continue for a period of time,” he said.

“Let’s look at it. Katie Taylor is… one of the greatest sportspeople that this island has ever known and will stand forever in the pantheon of greats.

“Why would we not want to be involved? We were there at the start of the journey… we certainly want to be there at the end of the journey…

“Yes, we have had discussions. We will continue to have those discussions. We will make every effort, as I’m sure so will others…

“Our job as a national broadcaster is to reflect national moments.”

Eddie Hearn also confirmed that the conversations with terrestrial broadcasters were happening in early July. However, he noted that Dazn were “paying a lot of money to make it possible”, so its business interests had to be married with the desire to show the fight to as many people as possible.

He noted that Dazn was “open” to that possibility.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, as well, if there was an additional broadcaster come 5 September,” he added.