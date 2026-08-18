Do you think schools should get rid of uniforms?

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IN HER LATEST Voices piece, our parenting columnist Niamh O’Reilly says that she’s glad she doesn’t have to sort out uniforms for her children this back-to-school season.
“Being free from the itchy, expensive, constricting set of identical clothing five days a week has been a revelation – and I wish it’s one more schools would cotton to,” she writes.
Many parents and schools argue that uniforms are the more convenient option, can improve behaviour and create a sense of equality by reducing visible economic differences. However, O’Reilly says she’s still not convinced that they’re worth it.
So, we want to know what you think.
Tell us: Should schools get rid of uniforms?
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