Niamh O'Reilly says having no uniform has been 'a definite saving' for her family Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you think schools should get rid of uniforms?

Back-to-school season is fast approaching.
10.52am, 18 Aug 2026
6.7k
37

IN HER LATEST Voices piece, our parenting columnist Niamh O’Reilly says that she’s glad she doesn’t have to sort out uniforms for her children this back-to-school season.

“Being free from the itchy, expensive, constricting set of identical clothing five days a week has been a revelation – and I wish it’s one more schools would cotton to,” she writes.

Many parents and schools argue that uniforms are the more convenient option, can improve behaviour and create a sense of equality by reducing visible economic differences. However, O’Reilly says she’s still not convinced that they’re worth it.

So, we want to know what you think.

Tell us: Should schools get rid of uniforms?


Poll Results:

No (1198)
Yes (298)
The option should still be there, but they shouldn't be mandatory (117)
Not sure / No opinion (35)

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