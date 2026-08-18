There are still thousands of tickets unsold for The Weeknd's Croke Park gigs

THOUSANDS OF TICKETS are still available on Ticketmaster for The Weeknd’s shows in Croke Park this week.

A quick look at the website shows tickets are still available for both the Saturday and Sunday night shows across almost every section of the stadium.

Ticketmaster Ticketmaster

Though the Saturday show has a ‘low ticket warning’ on the event, there still appears to be many tickets listed for purchase.

The Sunday show does not have this warning and seems to have even more tickets for sale.

Ticketmaster Ticketmaster

Tickets up for sale across both days range in price from €68.40 before fees for the upper tier to €147.50 before fees for the gold front standing sections.

The tickets available are a mix between ones directly from Ticketmaster and their verified resale service, which allows fans to sell on tickets through the platform.

Some of these tickets are being sold for well below face value with some listed for just €47.20 this afternoon.

Ticketmaster Ticketmaster

As it stands, it looks like there will be many empty seats for the gigs this weekend.

On the Ticketmaster website you can zoom in to choose your preferred seat and section. A quick test of this shows rows of seats still unsold just days out from the concerts.

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An example of some of those unsold seats in the 300s section of Croke Park for the Sunday show Ticketmaster Ticketmaster

Michael Murphy, a music industry lecturer at Dún Laoghaire Institute Of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) told The Journal that it “comes down to supply and demand”.

Though as a country we are “really good at supporting live music” people have a “finite amount of funds available”.

Murphy said he has noticed more tickets being re-sold this year than previous summers, but people also often buy them “not intending to go” and planning to sell them later.

He believes this could explain the number of tickets up for re-sale for The Weeknd’s concerts this week.

The Journal also spoke to entertainment journalist Olivia Fahy about the gigs, and she said she was “really surprised” to hear that so many tickets were available because everyone she knows that’s going to the concerts are “really excited”.

Fahy said the number of concerts and festivals this summer may be contributing to the unsold tickets: “Anything in excess people get a bit tired.”

But she did acknowledge that some of the gigs this summer have become the “big events of the country” including shows from artists like Olivia Dean who played two sold out concerts in Marlay Park in June.

She also said Irish people have a habit of “getting caught up in the buzz” when tickets go on sale first, and later realise they don’t actually want to go, which could explain some of the tickets listed for re-sale on Ticketmaster.

The Weeknd is one of the biggest global stars around and his song Blinding Lights holds the record for the most streams of any song on Spotify at over 5.5bn.

He’s currently on the After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

He last played a gig in Ireland when he played to 40,000 people in a sold out Marlay Park back in 2023.

The last time an artist played two nights in Croke Park was Oasis last year on their sold out come-back tour.

Bon Jovi is also playing the iconic venue this year and based on Ticketmaster sales, that gig will be at capacity.