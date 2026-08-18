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Two young men seriously injured in Donegal crash

The road is currently closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene.
8.29pm, 18 Aug 2026
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TWO YOUNG MEN were seriously injured in a crash in Donegal this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the collision, which happened at around 5.30pm on the N13 between Bridgend and Manorcunningham in Burt.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a male aged in his 20s, was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

The second vehicle’s driver, a male in his late teens, was also taken to hospital.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana garda station on (074) 932 0540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

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