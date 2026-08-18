'I'm speechless': Westmeath Rose Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh crowned 2026 Rose of Tralee

THE WESTMEATH ROSE has been crowned the 2026 Rose of Tralee.

Winner Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh was presented with her sash by the 2025 Rose of Tralee Katelyn Cummins just before 11.30pm live on RTÉ.

Ní Choiligh has alopecia and for her talent she tried on her favourite wigs, which she hoped would help raise awareness about the condition.

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Her journey inspired her to become a wigmaker, which she is currently studying for alongside working in retail.

Ahead of the festival, she said: “I think it’d be really meaningful to be able to put myself out there and talk about the condition and talk about other autoimmune conditions that can sometimes be hidden.”

Westmeath Rose Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh, 25, turned her own experience of alopecia into advocacy. Now training as a wig maker and co-founder of The Hair Loss Haven, she is helping others facing hair loss feel supported and seen. #roseoftralee #rte pic.twitter.com/BTjLeKmY0L — Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 17, 2026

The 25-year-old is also a founder of the Hair Loss Haven, a support and advocacy group.

After being crowned on Tuesday night, Ní Choiligh was “overwhelmed”, and said she “would not have been able to do any of this” without her fellow roses.

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Her prize package includes:

World travel prize valued at €25,000

Kia EV3 for her year

Complimentary accommodation at the four-star Meadowlands Hotel whenever she returns to Tralee during her year

Hairstyling provided by Kerry College during her year

A week-long adventure break in Kerry for Ní Choiligh and a guest, hosted by Kerry County Council

As the 2026 Rose of Tralee, Ní Choiligh will now embark on a year of travel and engagements representing the festival in Ireland and abroad.