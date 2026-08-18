Over €100k raised for sisters injured in M9 crash who have 'long and challenging road ahead'

A FUNDRAISER HAS been set up for those injured in the M9 crash.

Three women and a young boy are still in hospital after Sunday’s crash and their conditions range from serious to critical.

They are sisters Alma and Niamh Kinsella, aged in their 30s, their younger sister Ellie Hendricken, who is in her 20s, and their seven-year-old nephew.

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They were on their way to the airport when their car was hit by a BMW that was being driven the wrong direction on the motorway.

A GoFundMe, set up by their friend Bryan Curley, has so far raised more than €120,000. It aims to raise a total of €190,000.

“This has been an incredibly difficult and frightening time for Ella, Niamh, Alma and their family,” Curley wrote.

“They are facing a long and challenging road ahead, and right now, I ask that you keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, you can do so at this link, which takes you to the GoFundMe page.